Holly Willoughby's vintage wedding dress paid special tribute to lookalike mother

Choosing your wedding dress is a very personal decision, which is why Holly Willoughby turned to her mother Linda for inspiration.

The This Morning host's parents Linda and Brian tied the knot in 1977, and Holly shared a throwback photo of the couple on their big day to mark their 43rd wedding anniversary in 2020. In the black-and-white image, Linda could be seen wearing a puff-sleeve, V-neck lacy dress and a beautiful white headpiece that contrasted with her dark hair as she kissed her husband, who looked dapper in a suit.

Holly has recently admitted that the silhouette of her bridal gown, plus several smaller details, was based on the outfit her mother wore 30 years beforehand.

"I knew I wanted it to be very vintage, lace, with long sleeves, a high neck and a beautiful, open back, as that’s what everyone sees when you walk down the aisle. Oh, and a long train…if you can’t do that on your wedding day when can you?" the 41-year-old mother-of-three told Wylde Moon ahead of her 15th wedding anniversary with Dan Baldwin.

The This Morning star admitted her gown was inspired by her mother Linda

"A friend of mine introduced me to this incredible lady who was a pattern cutter for Alexander McQueen. I sat down with her and we sketched my dress. I had pictures of my mum’s wedding dress which was a similar shape, and that formed the basis of it.

"Her dress had that 70’s Biba style sleeve – not unlike the puffed Vampire’s Wife shape actually. My mum’s sleeve came down to a point with a loop over her middle finger, which I loved so I added that to my design," she continued.

Holly in her backless lace wedding dress

Holly and Dan met in 2004 while they were both working on ITV children's show Ministry of Mayhem, and they got married three years later on 4 August 2007. The couple exchanged vows at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle in front of stars such as Fearne Cotton, who was a bridesmaid, and Dermot O'Leary, who acted as one of Dan's ushers.

While Holly looked stunning in her lacy wedding dress, she later admitted on This Morning that she ended up ruining the hem after taking her shoes off. "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels. But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now," she said.

The couple are now parents to three children, Harry, Belle and Chester.

