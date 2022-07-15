Emotional Holly Willoughby 'spent the whole day in tears' during Dan Baldwin wedding The This Morning star opened up about her emotions

Holly Willoughby has opened up about her very emotional wedding day with her husband Dan Baldwin as the couple approach their 15th anniversary.

The This Morning star and the TV producer, who met in 2004 on ITV children's show Ministry of Mayhem, got married on 4 August 2007 at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle in West Sussex. While the few photos Holly has shared of their big day show the pair looking loved-up as the sun beams down on them, she has spoken candidly about being in tears throughout the entire day.

In an interview on Wylde Moon, she was asked about her favourite moments, and she responded: "I’ll always remember the moment my dad walked in when I was ready to go and he burst into tears. It immediately set me off."

After making it through the ceremony, Holly was left tearful once again as she admired her outdoor venue at the 900-year-old castle during a private moment with Dan. She added: "I remember sneaking a peek into the marquee with Dan whilst we were having a moment to ourselves, and being bowled over by how beautiful it looked and smelt.

Holly and Dan on their wedding day in 2007

"We had little pots of fresh herbs on all the tables as wedding favours for guests to take home, and the intoxicating fragrance of bay, basil, mint, rosemary, oregano, sage was just unreal. I just burst into tears…again! I mean, I literally spent the whole day in tears!" Luckily, it was all happy tears!

Holly was also very emotional in the lead-up to her wedding after she realised she might not be blessed with sunny weather.

"I can remember that summer was one of the wettest on record. Amberley isn’t a great sprawling castle and it would have been such a squeeze to hold the whole day inside. Shortly before the wedding, I was working with Fearne [Cotton] and spotted one of the crew reading a newspaper with ‘5 Days Until Summer Begins’ splashed across the front page. I was getting married in 5 days!

Holly looked beautiful in a lace wedding dress, which she recycled in 2018

"I burst into tears, and unbelievably, it turned out to be absolutely true! Come the 4th August, there wasn’t a cloud in the sky and it was boiling! Talk about luck!" she said.

Holly wore a beautiful long-sleeved lace gown she designed herself with the help of a pattern cutter for Alexander McQueen. She added white satin shoes but later admitted that she spent most of the day walking around barefoot.

She said on This Morning: "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels. But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now."

Holly and Dan are still happily married and are parents to three children together: Harry, Belle and Chester.

