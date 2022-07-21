Holly Willoughby's marriage confession: 'You have to work hard' The presenter discussed the secret to her relationship

Holly Willoughby has shared candid insights into her relationship with her husband of 14 years Dan Baldwin, and her latest piece of advice is to "work hard" and put "energy into your marriage."

As the Dancing on Ice presenter approaches her 15th wedding anniversary, she revealed the secret to a happy relationship is to continue to make an effort for one another, whether you're a newlywed or in a long-term marriage. "I'd say you have to work hard not to take each other for granted. Continue to make the effort throughout your relationship," Holly confessed during a chat with Wylde Moon.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals husband Dan's annoying habit

"By effort, I'm not talking about looking nice for your husband, I'm talking about carving out time in your lives for each other. If you can't have a date night, then make sure you sit around the table and eat together, have a glass of something and talk through your day.

"It's so easy to live under the same roof and experience the same life but in parallel lanes rather than together. Sometimes you forget to look up and really see each other. 'Oh there you are… there you actually are'. If you continue to put as much energy into your marriage as you do all the other relationships you have in life, you'll not go far wrong," she added.

Holly revealed making an effort is important in her relationship with Dan

Holly and Dan got married on 4 August 2007 in an emotional ceremony at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle in West Sussex. They went on to welcome three children: Harry, 12, Belle, 10, and Chester, seven.

When asked about what advice she would give to fellow brides, she highlighted the need to stop and enjoy your wedding day, and make sure you get plenty of photos to remember the special celebrations with your friends and family – in Holly's case, the like of Fearne Cotton and Dermot O'Leary.

"I would say, stop and look, because it's really easy to get swept along with the festivities and before you know it's all over," she said, adding: "Make sure everyone takes hundreds of photos!!

The TV star encouraged brides to take lots of photos on their wedding days

"I remember posing for our official wedding photos and being so desperate to race through it so that I could go and see everyone. Actually, those photos are everything afterwards, so ensure you write up a short list of all the key people you want photos with and stick to it. You'll never get that opportunity again."

The This Morning host also previously reassured her followers that her relationship isn't perfect, admitting she sometimes gets "disproportionately angry" with Dan over small issues, such as what to watch on TV. In her book Reflections, Holly wrote: "I'm angry because I subconsciously feel as though someone's trying to control what I'm doing.

"My husband absolutely isn't trying to control me, but I'm getting a really strong reaction, so maybe I'm worried about control in my life."

