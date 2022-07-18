Holly Willoughby's backless wedding corset that nobody knew about

It's been almost 15 years since Holly Willoughby exchanged vows with her husband Dan Baldwin wearing a gorgeous dress she designed herself, but one thing her followers likely don't know about is her backless bridal corset.

The This Morning host – who met TV producer Dan in 2004 on ITV children's show Ministry of Mayhem – opened up about her custom-made underwear as she chatted all things weddings with her own company, Wylde Moon. During the conversation, she even admitted that her corset came with a fluffy bunny tail – and we don't know about you, but that's bringing up some series Bridget Jones Halloween costume memories!

WATCH: Holly Willoughby opens up about 'little things' in marriage with husband Dan Baldwin

When asked to confess something about her wedding that nobody knows, Holly responded: "It’s obviously very important to get your underwear right under your wedding dress, and even more so with a backless dress.

"My amazing dressmaker had a vintage pattern for a bunny girl outfit. She adapted a 1960’s original bunny girl corset by cutting the back so low, it didn’t show. She even made me a fluffy tail – but I’m not sure that ever saw the light of day!"

The TV star admitted she had a backless corset created for her wedding gown

While Holly has shared very few photos of her emotional wedding day, which took place on 4 August 2007 at St Michael's Church and Amberley Castle, she did slip on her stunning bridal gown for a second time in 2018 to mark Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

One snap of her twirling around in the garden showed off the stunning backless design, complete with long lace sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. On the subject of her gown, she told Wylde Moon: "I had in my head exactly what I wanted, but I couldn’t find it anywhere!

Holly re-wore her gown on Harry and Meghan's wedding day

"I knew I wanted it to be very vintage, lace, with long sleeves, a high neck and a beautiful, open back, as that’s what everyone sees when you walk down the aisle. Oh, and a long train…if you can’t do that on your wedding day when can you?" she said.

"A friend of mine introduced me to this incredible lady who was a pattern cutter for Alexander McQueen. I sat down with her and we sketched my dress," the TV star added, explaining that it was based on her mother's own 70's style gown.

