Bride Sarah Michelle Gellar's intimate wedding photo has fans saying the same thing Sarah and Freddie got married in 2002

Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated a huge relationship milestone with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr this week!

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star, 45, shared a gushing tribute to actor Freddie, 46, on Instagram in honour of their 20th wedding anniversary. In the snap, Sarah looked stunning in a strapless ruffled bridal gown with her blonde hair fastened into a neat bun while she grinned at her new husband, who was affectionately kissing her hand dressed in a coordinating white suit.

"20," Sarah simply wrote in the caption, and it wasn't long before her followers commented on the throwback photo.

Selma Blair remarked: "Happy anniversary golden couple. So much love," while another added: "Single-handedly keeping love alive for us 80’s babies. Happy anniversary loves." A third penned: "Happy anniversary!! You two are the best, couple goals forever!" and a fourth commented: "To the couple that I knew would LAST."

Sarah marked their 20th wedding anniversary with a throwback wedding photo

This comes after Howard Stern told Freddie, "You know that won't last?" referring to their relationship shortly before they got married. Joking about the comment on their 20th anniversary, Sarah posted the conversation on her Instagram Stories and tagged Howard, writing: "What do you think? I think you owe us."

Sarah and Freddie met in 1997 when they were filming the teen horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, and they started dating in 2000. They tied the knot on 1 September 2002, and are now proud parents to two children, daughter Charlotte Grace and son Rocky.

The couple tied the knot in 2002

However, the Scooby Doo actress revealed she had forgotten their exact wedding date last year, when she was preparing to celebrate their anniversary on 2 September!

"Today, on our 19 wedding anniversary, I would like to take this opportunity to thank @goodmorningamerica and @usweekly for alerting my #momsquad that it was indeed our anniversary, and in turn thank my #momsquad for alerting me, as I honestly thought it was tomorrow.

"Happy anniversary @realfreddieprinze today, tomorrow and any day after that I think might be our anniversary in the future," she captioned the post. In response, Freddie joked: "I'm sticking with tomorrow. I don’t care what they said."

