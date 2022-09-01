Rebecca Adlington's polka-dot wedding dress was designed 'in five seconds flat' The couple only had four months to plan their wedding

Brides tend to leave themselves at least six months to find their wedding dress, to account for any time it takes for alterations and shipping, but Rebecca Adlington didn't waste any time choosing her bridal gown.

MORE: Rebecca Adlington shares moving tribute to husband Andy following devastating miscarriage

The Olympic gold medallist surprised her fans when she announced she had married Andy Parsons on 28 August 2021 at Scarlet Hall, since they had not even announced their engagement. In fact, her wedding took place sooner than even she had anticipated, as the couple – who met on dating website Bumble – revealed to HELLO! Magazine that they found their venue unexpectedly while looking for summer holidays.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebecca Adlington shares tour inside luxurious honeymoon suite

This meant Rebecca had just four months to plan her wedding, including finding her bespoke gown by Zeynep Kartal. Luckily, she revealed the Turkish designer was very speedy and had an idea of the finished result in "five seconds flat."

SEE: Victoria Beckham's 9 most dramatic wedding guest outfits of all time

RELATED: Meghan Markle ditches engagement and wedding rings in new photos

"Zeynep had made dresses for me before, so she knew what I liked and what works for me," the swimming champion explained. "We had a little chat and in five seconds flat she’d sketched a dress that I knew was absolutely perfect."

The swimmer wore a stunning bridal gown by Zeynep Kartal

Despite the short time frame, Rebecca looked stunning in her low V-neck gown, complete with sheer sleeves and a tulle skirt covered with a polka dot print. Shortly after her daughter and flower girl Summer and their little boy Albie made an appearance, Andy caught sight of his bride, who walked down the aisle to Tom Odell's Grow Old With Me – and it left him emotional.

"The second it kicked in, I thought, 'Oh, you've really pushed me to the limit with this' and I felt my composure start to go," said Andy.

Rebecca's daughter Summer and their son Albie were both involved in their wedding day

"Then I saw Summer coming down the aisle with Jo and then Albie being carried by Tom and that really got me. So when Becky started walking toward me with her dad, I just lost it. She had the most beautiful smile on her face. She looked incredible."

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, just days after sharing the heartbreaking news that Rebecca had suffered a miscarriage.

She shared a throwback photo of the newlywed couple and sweetly wrote: "Happy anniversary @andrewparsons5. You are the love of my life, my everything. I know I can get through anything with you by my side. You are simply the best."

PHOTOS: Inside 10 This Morning stars' romantic weddings: Rochelle Humes, Ruth Langsford & more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.