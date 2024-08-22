Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham's corseted wedding guest look was unbelievable - photos
Victoria Beckham wearing a brown suit in her Spice Girls days© Mark Cuthbert,Getty

Victoria Beckham's corseted wedding guest look was her noughties highlight - best photos

See Posh Spice's wedding guest wardrobe highlights

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
As one of the most high profile fashionistas of our age, Victoria Beckham has been invited to some pretty incredible weddings.

It was Top Gun star Tom Cruise and Dawson's Creek actress Katie Holmes' 2006 nuptials in Rome that prompted the former Spice Girls band member to pull together one of the best ensembles of the decade.

David and wife Victoria Beckham walking in evening© Getty
David and wife Victoria Beckham leave the Hassler Hotel

The mother of four, now 50, was spotted alongside her husband David, now 49, as they left the leave the Hassler Hotel at Castello Odescalchi on the A-list couple's special day wearing a white lace corset top.

Over the top, the fashion designer popped on a sheer shirt covered in sequinned floral embellishments and styled with a balletic tulle mini skirt with a tan belt. 

Victoria Beckham in tulle mini dress with david© Getty
Victoria Beckham wore a tulle mini dress

The 90s icon also wore a pair of Paris Hilton-worthy gold strappy peep-toe heels and carried an embellished clutch. Her hair was styled in a graduated blunt bob and her bronzed makeup look featured a warm brown smokey eye.

Victoria beckham posing for cameras on street© Getty
Victoria wore a second look for Katie and Tom's day

Prior to the wedding, VB posed in the street for photos in a totally different look. She wore a black strapless dress with a bow adornment and jewel embellishments. The garment was styled with black heels and an oversized saucer-style hat.

Victoria beckham with blunt bob© Getty
Victoria arriving at Rome's Ciampino airport for Tom Cruise's wedding

The Cruise-Holmes nuptials is not the only high-profile wedding in Victoria's back catalogue. Take a look at her best wedding guest looks…

Brooklyn Beckham's big day

Victoria beckham in silver dress with mia regan in blue© Instagram
Victoria designed her own dress

The fashion icon was a stunning mother of the groom when her eldest son Brooklyn, now 25, married model and actress Nicola Peltz in 2022. Victoria wore a charcoal grey hugh-shine slipdress which she designed herself. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales say 'I do'

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham dressed in blue at William and Kate's wedding© Getty
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham at William and Kate's wedding

David and Victoria made their first appearance at a royal wedding in 2011 when the future king married Kate Middleton. Victoria was pregnant with her daughter Harper at the time, styling out her blossoming bump in a navy shift dress with extreme platformed heels and a towering fascinator. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot 

David and Victoria Beckham in wedding guests looks© Getty
David and Victoria Beckham were wedding guests of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The former pop star attended her second royal wedding in 2018 when Prince Harry married Meghan Markle. Victoria wore a similar look to her previous royal wedding guest look, opting for a navy fitted dress from her pre-spring/summer 2019 collection, which she teamed with burnt orange heels and a Stephen Jones tulle pillbox hat.

Edward Enninful gets hitched

Victoria posed in a whit slip dress on stairs with two people© Instagram
Victoria posed in a whit slip dress

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful hosted a pre-wedding shindig in 2022 where VB styled out a white silk floor-length gown with a V-shaped neckline and floral embroidery which was almost identical to the dress she wore to Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding.

Sergio Ramos' nuptials 

Victoria Beckham posed with david in smart dress© Getty
Victoria Beckham wore pink heels at Seville Cathedral

Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos married Pilar Rubio in 2019. The 'Wannabe' singer was spotted arriving at Seville Cathedral in a white dress from her own line with a chain print. The neutral dress was accessorised with neon pink heels and oversized shades.

Elton John's ceremony

Victoria beckham in red dress in car© Getty
Victoria wore red to Sir Elton John's wedding

Victoria was seen arriving for the Sir Elton John and David Furnish wedding reception following their civil partnership ceremony at Windsor Guildhall by car. A glimpse of her look showed the Beckham star in a rhinestone-adorned red cut-out dress teamed with a fur coat, diamanté jewellery, and long highlighted locks.

Davinia Taylor becomes a bride

Victoria Beckham with her son Brooklyn in lace dress© Getty
Victoria Beckham arrives with her son Brooklyn at the wedding of David Gardner and ex-Hollyoaks actress Davinia Taylor

A lace bodycon dress with long straight locks and strappy heels was the order of the day for VB when sports manager Dave Gardner and actress Davinia Taylor tied the knot in 2003.

