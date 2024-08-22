Victoria Beckham's corseted wedding guest look was her noughties highlight - best photos

As one of the most high profile fashionistas of our age, Victoria Beckham has been invited to some pretty incredible weddings.

It was Top Gun star Tom Cruise and Dawson's Creek actress Katie Holmes' 2006 nuptials in Rome that prompted the former Spice Girls band member to pull together one of the best ensembles of the decade.

© Getty David and wife Victoria Beckham leave the Hassler Hotel The mother of four, now 50, was spotted alongside her husband David, now 49, as they left the leave the Hassler Hotel at Castello Odescalchi on the A-list couple's special day wearing a white lace corset top. Over the top, the fashion designer popped on a sheer shirt covered in sequinned floral embellishments and styled with a balletic tulle mini skirt with a tan belt.

© Getty Victoria Beckham wore a tulle mini dress The 90s icon also wore a pair of Paris Hilton-worthy gold strappy peep-toe heels and carried an embellished clutch. Her hair was styled in a graduated blunt bob and her bronzed makeup look featured a warm brown smokey eye.

© Getty Victoria wore a second look for Katie and Tom's day Prior to the wedding, VB posed in the street for photos in a totally different look. She wore a black strapless dress with a bow adornment and jewel embellishments. The garment was styled with black heels and an oversized saucer-style hat.

© Getty Victoria arriving at Rome's Ciampino airport for Tom Cruise's wedding The Cruise-Holmes nuptials is not the only high-profile wedding in Victoria's back catalogue. Take a look at her best wedding guest looks…

Brooklyn Beckham's big day © Instagram Victoria designed her own dress The fashion icon was a stunning mother of the groom when her eldest son Brooklyn, now 25, married model and actress Nicola Peltz in 2022. Victoria wore a charcoal grey hugh-shine slipdress which she designed herself.

Recommended video You may also like The Beckhams - A Love Story

The Prince and Princess of Wales say 'I do' © Getty David Beckham and Victoria Beckham at William and Kate's wedding David and Victoria made their first appearance at a royal wedding in 2011 when the future king married Kate Middleton. Victoria was pregnant with her daughter Harper at the time, styling out her blossoming bump in a navy shift dress with extreme platformed heels and a towering fascinator.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot © Getty David and Victoria Beckham were wedding guests of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The former pop star attended her second royal wedding in 2018 when Prince Harry married Meghan Markle. Victoria wore a similar look to her previous royal wedding guest look, opting for a navy fitted dress from her pre-spring/summer 2019 collection, which she teamed with burnt orange heels and a Stephen Jones tulle pillbox hat.

Edward Enninful gets hitched © Instagram Victoria posed in a whit slip dress British Vogue editor Edward Enninful hosted a pre-wedding shindig in 2022 where VB styled out a white silk floor-length gown with a V-shaped neckline and floral embroidery which was almost identical to the dress she wore to Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding.

Sergio Ramos' nuptials © Getty Victoria Beckham wore pink heels at Seville Cathedral Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos married Pilar Rubio in 2019. The 'Wannabe' singer was spotted arriving at Seville Cathedral in a white dress from her own line with a chain print. The neutral dress was accessorised with neon pink heels and oversized shades.

Elton John's ceremony © Getty Victoria wore red to Sir Elton John's wedding Victoria was seen arriving for the Sir Elton John and David Furnish wedding reception following their civil partnership ceremony at Windsor Guildhall by car. A glimpse of her look showed the Beckham star in a rhinestone-adorned red cut-out dress teamed with a fur coat, diamanté jewellery, and long highlighted locks.

