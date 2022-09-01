Queen Rania just gifted future daughter-in-law diamond bridal jewellery – and wow

Queen Rania of Jordan has not only expressed her delight at her son Crown Prince Hussein's recent engagement through a public tribute, but she has also been welcoming her future daughter-in-law into the royal family by gifting her jewellery.

The latest accessory, which may have been on loan, was Rania's rose gold hoop earrings from bridal jewellery company, Firenze Jewels. Hussein's fiancée Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif was spotted attending Queen Rania's 52nd birthday celebration wearing a white shirt dress accessorised with the royal's 18k rose gold hoop earrings, which reportedly feature 184 round brilliant cut white diamonds.

Although the brand is not currently selling an exact match, similar plain hoop earrings, without the large diamond at the top, retail for $1,605 (£1383) on sale from $2,900 (£2,500).

Rania has stepped out in the earrings for several royal engagements in the past, including during a visit to Ballas Secondary School in 2017 when she paired them with a cream ruffled shirt and black trousers.

Rajwa wore Queen Rania's diamond earrings to the royal's birthday celebrations

This is not the first time Rajwa has been pictured wearing diamonds from her soon-to-be royal in-laws. In one of the couple's official engagement photographs, the 28-year-old looked striking in a colourful floor-length skirt and a white shirt, both from Sara Roka, teamed with her pear-cut engagement ring and eye-catching earrings that previously belonged to Hussein's mother Rania.

The Stephen Webster earrings are part of the Magnipheasant collection, which pays homage to the iridescent plumage of the pheasant. Rajwa rocked the 18ct white gold accessory with yellow diamonds and pavé white diamonds.

The royal wore the same earrings back in 2017

Similar marquise emerald earrings retail for £26,300, and the classic and timeless white diamond design has an even more expensive price tag of £57,000.

Hussein and Rajwa got engaged in August at the home of Rajwa's father, with the Crown Prince's parents also in attendance. Queen Rania was delighted by the news, taking to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to the newly-engaged couple.

"I didn't think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa," she wrote, and later added: "Excited to welcome my third daughter, Al Hussein’s bride-to-be, Rajwa, to the family! We’re so happy for you both."

