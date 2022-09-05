Jake Quickenden's Ibiza wedding was filled with heartbreaking family tributes The X Factor star sadly lost his brother and father to cancer

Jake Quickenden and his fiancée Sophie Church got married in Ibiza over the weekend, and the 34-year-old made sure his late family members were part of his big day.

The X Factor star took to Instagram to share photos of his big day, which included heartbreaking tributes to his father Paul who passed away from bone cancer in 2008 and his brother Oliver who lost his life to the same disease in 2012.

Jake posted a snap of the wooden wedding chairs positioned in a grassy area ready for the ceremony, with fans and small wedding favours waiting for guests. He had kept seats free for his loved ones who couldn't be there, adding a sign that read: "We know you would be here today if heaven weren't so far away."

The sentiment was continued in Jake's wedding outfit. He was a dapper groom in a cream and brown suit with a peach rose buttonhole, finished off with a special silver brooch attached to his lapel.

The TV star left seats free for his loved ones who couldn't be there

Three pendants showed a picture of his brother and a picture of his dad on either side of an almost-identical message, wishing they could witness his big day.

While no photos of the newlyweds have been shared on social media, Jake gave fans a glimpse of his stunning bride as he touched her shoulder in the car. Sophie's hair was fastened into a chic low bun with a pearl-encrusted veil, while the sheer lace high neck and long sleeves of her bridal gown were just visible.

Jake wore a brooch in memory of his late father and brother

Jake and Sophie got engaged during a holiday to Rhodes, Greece back in 2021. The former I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! star got down on one knee next to the sea, with Sophie looking shocked in a mini dress and flip-flops.

He announced the news on Instagram, adding in the caption: "She said yes." Following their wedding, Sophie revealed she had added a sparkling wedding band next to her oval-shaped diamond engagement ring.

Jake shared a peek at his bride Sophie

Holding her perfectly manicured left hand up to the sun, she wrote: "Woke up a wife. I can honestly say that was the best day of my life and I wish I could do the whole thing again."

The couple began dating in 2018 and are parents to son Leo, one. Sophie also has a son called Freddie, seven, from a previous relationship.

