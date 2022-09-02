Jennifer Lopez's fourth plunging wedding dress is not what you'd expect The bride looked gorgeous at her rehearsal dinner

Jennifer Lopez modelled two stunning bridal gowns for her surprise Las Vegas ceremony with Ben Affleck back in July, followed by another three wedding dresses for their nuptials at his Georgia estate in August.

You may be forgiven for thinking that the Jenny from the Block singer has therefore revealed all of her bridal outfits – but you'd be wrong! Jennifer actually wore a fourth wedding dress for her three-day celebrations with Ben which she revealed in new photos shared in her newsletter, On the JLo.

The couple enjoyed a rehearsal dinner on Friday 19 August which saw JLo model a cream plunging gown with a halterneck, a backless design and a fitted waist. Instead of opting for a classic white bridal colour, her frock appeared to be covered in a gold print which perfectly complemented her bronzed tan and long caramel curled hair.

Posing for a selfie in one of the bedrooms, with a wrought iron bed in the background, the bride could be seen wearing a chunky gold bracelet and a matching clutch bag, while her nude heeled shoes were positioned in front of the floor mirror.

JLo was pictured in a plunging patterned gown. Photo: On the JLo.

Other snaps showed the rehearsal dinner followed a pink theme with blush floral arrangements and candles decorating the tables, alongside patterned china and napkins monogrammed with the couple's initials. Outside, huge glass chandeliers hung between the foliage, dotted with purple flowers.

The following day, guests descended on the 87-acre Riceboro estate once again to watch Jennifer and Ben exchange vows in the garden. Accompanied by their five children, JLo walked down the aisle in a Ralph Lauren gown with flutter sleeves, a chic open back and a mermaid skirt with tiered ruffles made from over 1,000 handkerchiefs.

The bride wore three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses

She then changed into another two dresses from the same designer for her wedding reception. The mother-of-two opted for a vintage, 1920s-style evening gown with draped pearls and Swarovski crystals, followed by a gown with an embellished keyhole neckline, an open back, an organza hood and a mermaid skirt.

"Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age. We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense," Jennifer explained in her newsletter, referring to their rehearsal dinner.

Of her wedding day, which took place 18 years after they called off their first engagement, she added: "Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

