Lorraine Kelly's 'unromantic' proposal to husband Steve is not what you'd expect The TV star admitted she doesn't remember her engagement

For some, the moment they get engaged to their other half is an over-the-top, romantic gesture they will remember for the rest of their lives – but not for the likes of Lorraine Kelly.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly rocked Princess Diana-inspired wedding dress for 'traditional' castle nuptials

The TV presenter, 62, proved how relatable she was when she admitted she "can't really remember" the moment she popped the question to her husband Steve Smith, but she admitted she does know it wasn't very romantic. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain back in 2021, Ben Shephard asked about Lorraine's engagement and she replied: "Do you know what? I think I asked. I think it was me. Isn't that awful? I can't really remember it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside This Morning stars' beautiful wedding days

"But I'm sure I was sitting one night and I said, 'Do you know what? I think we should'. It was one of those.

"It wasn't very romantic. But actually, that doesn't matter.'

A lesson for us all – if you're with the right person, your engagement and wedding day are trivial. That's not to say you don't want to try and plan your own perfect days, but Lorraine's anecdote proves you shouldn't be disappointed if things don't go as planned.

SEE: Inside 10 This Morning stars' romantic weddings: Rochelle Humes, Ruth Langsford & more

READ: Lorraine Kelly branded 'inspirational' after stunning wedding dress photo

The TV star has been spotted with a solitaire diamond engagement ring

Lorraine is often pictured with a solitaire diamond engagement ring layered next to a gold half eternity wedding band on her left hand.

The Scottish star met her husband Steven when they were both working on TV-am and Lorraine admitted immediately knew she wanted to be in a relationship with him. "He walked into the TV-am office 28 years ago where I was working as a reporter and he was part of the crew, and I thought, 'That'll do, I'm having that,'" she told Woman and Home.

Lorraine proposed after meeting Steve on TV-am

"We were friends for a good year, then it all happened rather quickly when we had to do a shoot on location at Glencoe. We were staying in a tiny hotel in the middle of nowhere and I got him incredibly drunk on tequila before making my move. The way I remember it is that I leapt on him like a ninja and he had absolutely no defence!"

They tied the knot at Mains Castle in Dundee on 5 September 1992 in a "wee" wedding which included handmade invites.

Lorraine wore a puff-sleeve gown she found in the sale, but she later said she thought her Princess Diana-inspired dress was "ghastly" compared to her husband's "fabulous" kilt.

She explained: "I remember going to a wedding fair with my best friend and I'm not kidding you, I tried on one in the sale and thought, 'It fits, it's cheap and it's nice' - and I bought it there and then. Big mistake."

SHOP: 28 of the best diamond engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.