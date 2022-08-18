Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale's fiancée Georgina's diamond engagement ring will dazzle you

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Aaron Ramsdale's fans were left amazed after catching a glimpse of his new fiancée Georgina Irwin's sparkling engagement ring.

The Arsenal goalkeeper, 24, announced he had proposed to the British Airways flight attendant, 26, by posting photos of the newly-engaged couple on Instagram. Aaron kept it casual in a white T-shirt and jeans while Georgina looked stunning in a backless white satin mini dress and gold strappy heels, with her outfit coordinating with the romantic decor.

"Forever and always has a nice ring to it. 11.08.22," Aaron wrote in the caption. A giant 'Marry Me' sign could be seen in the background, with white flowers positioned underneath and huge balloon displays hanging above.

One snap showed the sports star on one knee as he presented his partner with a ring box, while another revealed a close-up of Georgina's new accessory – a large oval diamond on a pave band.

Oval engagement rings are popular among royals and celebrities, with the Countess Wessex sporting a two-carat oval diamond flanked by two smaller heart-shaped gems, and Nicola Peltz revealing a new oval-cut diamond thought to be worth up to £600k following her wedding with Brooklyn Beckham.

Georgina also announced the news to her own Instagram fans, adding a video of herself holding up her left hand and kissing her new fiancé. "Love of my life," she wrote.

Fans shared sweet messages of congratulations in the comments section, including: "Happy for you both beautiful ring," and: "So romantic. I’m so happy!! It's wonderful news and you both look so happy together. Here’s to forever and always." Jamie Redknapp simply remarked: "Congratulations" with raised hands emojis, and a fourth added: "Congrats to you both! What an amazing proposal!"

It is thought that the couple have been in a relationship since 2019, although Aaron hasn't shared many photos of his partner on social media – instead, he promotes his successful football career.

Georgina, meanwhile, went public with their relationship in February 2020 when she shared a beachside photo of the couple during their romantic trip to Dubai. "Couldn’t have asked for a better holiday with you," she wrote at the time.

