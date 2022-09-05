Lorraine Kelly rocked Princess Diana-inspired wedding dress for 'traditional' castle nuptials

Lorraine Kelly and her husband, cameraman Steve Smith, have been married for 30 years after meeting at the TV-am office.

They went on to tie the knot in a "tiny" ceremony in Dundee on 5 September 1992, and the TV star has opened up about how her royal-inspired wedding dress was a "mistake." On her 30th wedding anniversary with Steve, look back at Lorraine's romantic big day, which she said was a "real hand-knitted affair"...

Where did Lorraine and Steve get married?

Lorraine admitted she knew she wanted to be in a relationship with Steve shortly after meeting him. "He walked into the TV-am office 28 years ago where I was working as a reporter and he was part of the crew, and I thought, 'That'll do, I'm having that,'" she told Woman and Home.

The couple met while working on TV-am

"We were friends for a good year, then it all happened rather quickly when we had to do a shoot on location at Glencoe. We were staying in a tiny hotel in the middle of nowhere and I got him incredibly drunk on tequila before making my move. The way I remember it is that I leapt on him like a ninja and he had absolutely no defence!"

They tied the knot at Mains Castle in Dundee in 1992 in a "wee" wedding which included handmade invites.

What wedding dress did Lorraine wear?

Lorraine has admitted the one thing she regrets is her choice of wedding dress. "At my wedding, it was such a small one, it was wee, it really was," she said at the launch of BBC's Wedding Day Winners.

Lorraine and Steve on their wedding day in 1992

"All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it."

Lorraine found her puff-sleeve gown in the sale, but she later said she thought it was "ghastly" compared to her husband's "fabulous" kilt.

She told Woman and Home: "I remember going to a wedding fair with my best friend and I'm not kidding you, I tried on one in the sale and thought, 'It fits, it's cheap and it's nice' - and I bought it there and then. Big mistake."

What has Lorraine Kelly said about her marriage?

The couple are parents to daughter Rosie

The 61-year-old has also previously shared her secrets to a happy marriage, telling Femail her advice is: "I say don’t take each other for granted and make each other laugh."

It appears her method has paid off, as Lorraine said in 2019 that she and Steve are closer than ever since relocating from their home in Dundee to a new smaller property in Buckinghamshire. Speaking to HELLO! about how relocating had changed her life, Lorraine explained: "It’s just normal things - we go for a pub lunch at the weekend, and on a Sunday I always had that flight back hanging over me. Like at 4pm I would have to leave and get the flight back down and it’s all of that."

The TV star has gushed her husband is a "brilliant dad"

She continued: “It makes it a lot easier now, I know we have been together for 30 years, married for 25 years it’s almost like another stage in the relationship. Like getting to know each other again and spending time with people."

The daytime TV presenter also credited Steve for supporting her throughout her successful showbiz career and said that he understands the "funny hours and the silliness" of her celebrity lifestyle.

"Steve does all the cooking. I'll tidy up but I can't cook to save my life," Lorraine told the Mirror. "He picks up the slack and always has. I couldn't do what I do if it weren't for him. He makes me laugh an awful lot. He's very kind and a brilliant dad."

