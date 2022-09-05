Lorraine Kelly branded 'inspirational' after stunning wedding dress photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly has not only returned to present ITV's Lorraine this morning after her summer break, but she is also celebrating her 30th wedding anniversary today. Fans have just realised the same thing about her wedding day throwback pic…

The 62-year-old TV presenter took to Instagram bright and early on Monday morning to share a beautiful vintage snap of herself and husband Steve Smith on their wedding day in Dundee back in 1992. She wrote: "Celebrating THIRTY YEARS today! Thanks for all the laughs and silliness @steveandangussmith xxx #weddinganniversary #thirtyyears #happy #fun #goodtimes #laughs." Lorraine has previously said that she regrets her Princess Diana-inspired wedding dress, but fans found the gorgeous photograph inspiring.

WATCH: Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St Paul's Cathedral after their wedding

Lorraine's 500k-strong Instagram fanbase came out in force to gush over the mum of one's white, embroidered princess-style dress, describing the photo as "inspirational." One commented: "30 yrs! Fantastic - Congratulations to you both #inspirational".

Lorraine's Princess Diana inspired day

Another fan noticed Lorraine's ageless looks: "Lorraine you look exactly the same! Beautiful", while a third penned: "Happy Anniversary you don't look like you aged a day @lorrainekellysmith.".

Her romantic and traditional wedding day look at Mains Castle is now a firmly established classic: "Congratulations Lorraine you look beautiful have a wonderful day," added one fan while another joined in to say: "Happy Anniversary - you haven’t changed a bit."

Princess Diana's dress inspired so many brides

Celebrity fans such as Love Islands's Dr. Alex George liked Lorraine's Instagram post and added "congratulations" to all of the pearl wedding anniversary well wishes.

Speaking of pearl wedding anniversaries, Lorraine shared some pearls of wisdom for brides-to-be back on her 25th Wedding Anniversary. She said: "It doesn't matter if your napkins don't match the flowers, or something falls over. None of that matters. Nobody's going to go away saying, 'Oh I didn't really like the favours. I didn't really like the flowers.' It's about the joy and how much you enjoyed it."

Lorraine and Steve 30 years on

Lorraine also had some regrets about her dress. When the star presented 'Wedding Day Winners' for the BBC back in 2017, she reflected on her dress: "It was very, very traditional. My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it."

