Richard Fleeshman's sunset Africa proposal screams Kate Middleton and Prince William

Richard Fleeshman proposed to his fiancée Celinde Schoenmaker during their trip to South Africa – and we can't help but notice the similarities with one royal engagement.

READ: Prince William's proposal fears with Kate Middleton led to untraditional engagement

The Coronation Street star and the Rocketman actress, both 33, have been sharing videos of elephants, giraffes and more wildlife as they enjoy a horse safari through South Africa and Botswana. Richard took a break from their adventures to pop the question to Celinde, and he announced the exciting news by sharing a snap of the couple at sunset.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

They both wore hats as their silhouettes cuddled up to one another with the breathtaking orange sky in the background, and Richard wrote: "Went to Africa with my girl. I’ll be heading home with a Fiancée. Couldn’t be happier @celindeschoenmaker."

Many of his followers rushed to congratulate the pair, including Lucy Meck who wrote: "Yay!!!!! congratulations you beautiful humans," and Giovanna Fletcher who added: "YES YES YES YES YES!!!!!!! Best news ever and I’m so so so happy for you both!!!!!! Xxxx." Catherine Tyldesley also remarked: "Oh guys! Huuuuuge congratulations!!!!!"

READ: 12 intimate royal proposals: From Princess Eugenie's holiday to Zara Tindall's movie night

RELATED: Surprise royal wedding! Jewellery designer channels Queen Letizia in silky bridal gown

Richard popped the question during a horse safari

Celinde shared a similar photo on her social media which showed the loved-up couple posing with a celebratory glass of champagne. "WOW! Thank you for all your wonderful messages! Really feeling all the love, we’re having the time of our lives. Big love to you all from me and my FIANCÉ! Wooohooooooooooooow!!!" the caption read.

Celinde shared a photo of the couple celebrating their engagement

Royal fans may have spotted the similarities between With You singer Richard's proposal and how Prince William asked for his now-wife Kate Middleton's hand in marriage. While he chose a different part of the continent, the Duke of Cambridge proposed to Duchess Kate following a three-week safari holiday with friends in 2010.

"I had been carrying [Princess Diana's ring] around in my rucksack for about three weeks before [the proposal]," William told ITV of the engagement, which took place at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy near the foothills of Mount Kenya. Kate described the proposal as "very romantic".

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got engaged in Africa in 2010

Opening up about why he chose Africa to pop the question, Wiliam said at a reception marking the UK-Africa Investment Summit in 2020: "The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee."

MORE: Prince Charles' second royal wedding 'was a hell of a party' – insider