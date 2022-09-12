Piers Morgan shares stunning wedding photo – and wait 'til you see the bride's dress The TV star attended his goddaughter's nuptials

Piers Morgan celebrated a family wedding at the weekend and shared a stunning photo of the bride to mark the occasion.

The former Good Morning Britain host, 57, took to his Instagram Stories to post a snap of the newlyweds exiting the church in Newick, Sussex near his family home with his wife Celia Walden and their daughter Elise. Friends and family threw colourful pink and white confetti over their heads, and Piers wrote: "Congrats to my fabulous goddaughter @gabbycmtomlinson on her wedding to Harry - great couple, lovely day."

Gabby wore a floor-length white dress with long sheer sleeves and a tailored waist, falling into an A-line skirt. She finished off her look with a large bouquet of white flowers and wore her hair in glamorous curls, while her husband wore a classic morning suit with accents of blue and gold.

Piers also shared a peek inside the reception, which included a hilarious drinks gimmick. While we're sure there were easier ways for guests to get their champagne, the TV star stood next to a manicured hedge and rang a bell.

The TV star's goddaughter got married at the weekend

"Now this is my kind of wedding! Watch this," he said to the camera, as a gloved hand miraculously appeared through the hedge to deliver a glass of bubbly.

Although there were no photos of his wife Celia Walden, 46, we imagine she accompanied Piers to the family event. The couple got married back in 2010 in a surprisingly laid-back celebration, which included a ceremony at St Mary's Church in Swinsbrook followed by a reception at a nearby pub.

Piers looked delighted with the drinks gimmick at the wedding reception

Celia wore a stunning bohemian dress with ruffle sleeves and a V-neck, finished off with a flower crown that contrasted with her long wavy hair. Piers – who shares three songs with his ex-wife Marion Shalloe – looked smart in a suit and tie and he upgraded his outfit with a delicate white buttonhole.

Despite having plenty of celebrity friends, the pair reportedly only invited a very small number of guests to witness the event.

