Jennifer Lopez's wedding dress fears during special family moment

Jennifer Lopez had planned every bridal outfit to perfection for her second wedding with Ben Affleck, but she revealed she had some concerns about the first of her three wedding dresses.

JLo walked down the stairs from Deep Water actor Ben's main property on his Georgia estate, thought to be worth $8.9million, to the outdoor aisle the couple had created in the garden. She was joined by their five children - Jennifer's twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben's three children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel from his marriage to Jennifer Garner - who all wore custom white outfits from Ralph Lauren.

The Marry Me actress chose the same designer for her couture gown, which included flutter sleeves, a chic open back, and a floor-sweeping ruffled mermaid skirt and train made with over 1,000 handkerchiefs. While the latter certainly made her entrance memorable, Jennifer revealed she had to focus on not tripping over her statement skirt, which would have potentially ruined her special family moment with their children.

In her On the JLo newsletter, the singer opened up about the surprise performance from Marc Cohn she had organised for Ben, and both of the couple's thoughts as they prepared to tie the knot 20 years after their first engagement.

The singer concentrated on not falling over while walking down the aisle. Photo: On the JLo

"Later Ben told me that the chords of the song and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together. And when he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken.

"I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me. Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

JLo wore three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses

To finish her glamorous bridal look, JLo accessorised with a cascading floor-length veil that featured an ivory headband and pearl earrings.

Following their vows, Jennifer changed into another two outfits. The second featured a dramatic keyhole neck with a Swarovski crystal-embellished neckline and a mermaid skirt that fell to her feet, while she also wore an evening gown with a twenties twist, as the neckline and arms featured draped pearl beading.

