Piers Morgan's wedding day to Celia Walden might surprise you – take a look Good Morning Britain presenter Piers got married in 2010

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan married Celia Walden back in 2010, and their wedding day with its distinctly laid-back theme, is probably not what you'd expect at all.

READ: Piers Morgan quits Good Morning Britain – details

The couple married at St Mary's Church in Swinsbrook, and the bride wore a stunning bohemian dress with flower crown. Piers looked smart in a suit and tie and he upgraded his outfit with a delicate white buttonhole.

After their ceremony, which was observed by only close friends and family, they headed to their reception at a nearby pub – and their chosen mode of transport was an open-top vintage Rolls Royce.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid reacts to Piers Morgan's shock exit

Despite having a phonebook brimming with celebrity friends, none of the A-list appeared to be in attendance, and Piers and Celia decided to keep their guestlist small.

In one wedding photograph, they were seen hand-in-hand walking through a grassy area, smiling at one another. Piers is known for his ferocious interview style and non-nonsense attitude, so seeing him so relaxed and at ease is refreshingly different.

Celia Walden embraced a relaxed wedding day look

MORE: Holly Willoughby admits she regrets this one thing about her wedding

LOOK: Amanda Holden's rarely seen engagement ring is breathtaking – photos

On the couple's 10th wedding anniversary, Piers posted on Instagram to mark the occasion. Firstly, he addressed the government's boycott of GMB and then he went on to add: " Also, happy 10th anniversary to my wife, Celia. Ten years today - she got lucky. Wow did she get lucky. Ten years ago today. So congratulations Celia."

The star had a laid-back wedding back in 2010

His wife's social media message was just as light-hearted, and she penned: "Once every century the perfect couple comes along and redefines the way other couples view love. We are totally not that couple. Happy 10th anniversary, Piers."

MORE: Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain following argument with co-star

The pair met when Piers interviewed Celia in 2006

They now share a daughter together, Elise, and they split their time between their three luxury homes.

Piers' wedding to Celia marked his second, after divorcing from his ex-wife Marion Shalloe, who he has three sons with.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.