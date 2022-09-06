Darby Ward designed sheer wedding dress in two weeks after last-minute dilemma The bride jetted to Turkey for her new dress

Darby Ward looked stunning in a sheer wedding dress as she married her husband Michael Corrado in France, but what isn't clear in the fairytale wedding photos is that she gave herself just three weeks to find an outfit.

The 26-year-old daughter of former The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward and ex-Premier League footballer Ashley exclusively told HELLO! that she was "cutting things fine" when she decided to change her wedding dress at the last minute, jetting to Istanbul to design her new gown.

In pictures published by HELLO! Magazine, Darby rocked a silk tulle and French lace gown from Turkish designer Rasit Bagzibagli, with a sheer corset-style bodice and a detachable silk duchess satin skirt.

"I actually changed my dress three weeks before the wedding," she said. "I realised I'd rushed into picking something I wasn't truly happy with and that, as much as I tried to convince myself it was fine, I didn't feel proud of it when anyone asked me about it.

The bride wore a silk tulle and French lace gown from Rasit Bagzibagli. Photographer: Chelsea White.

"I'm not usually so fussy, but it's such an important dress and I knew I'd be looking at pictures of myself in it forever. But I realised I was cutting things fine."

Two weeks after her initial meeting with Rasit in his showroom, Darby was joined by her mother for her second trip to Turkey for her fitting. And the last-minute dilemma was worth the stress, as she said the dress he put together in just two weeks was "everything I'd wanted."

Darby changed into a sheer lace cover-up for day two of her wedding celebrations

The designer was also responsible for Darby's daughter Skye's cute white flower girl dress and Dawn's figure-hugging mother-of-the-bride gown.

Her father Ashley even got emotional when he first caught sight of his daughter in her wedding dress – how sweet! "Darby looked so beautiful and it hit me in that moment that this was it, I was giving my little girl away, and I did get tearful," said Ashley.

The couple got engaged in France three years ago

Darby tied the knot with property developer and businessman Michael in a "magical" ceremony at the luxurious Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a five-star hotel overlooking the Mediterranean which has played host to the likes of Elizabeth Taylor.

The location was sentimental for the couple, as they not only visited the South of France for their first holiday together, but it is also where they got engaged in 2019.

