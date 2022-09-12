Princess swaps mini wedding dress for Pippa Middleton-inspired bridal gown The royal rocked two very different gowns

While it has been a weekend filled with heartbreaking royal news following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, one small ray of light was Princess Maria Laura of Belgium's wedding with her husband William Isvy – which appeared to draw inspiration from the Prince and Princess of Wales' big day in 2011.

The couple tied the knot in a civil wedding at Brussels City Hall, followed by a religious wedding at the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula in Brussels. Two wedding celebrations call for two different dresses, one of which was remarkably like Pippa Middleton's bridesmaid dress.

The royal was pictured at the Cathedral arm-in-arm with her father, Prince Lorenz of Belgium, wearing a luxurious Vivienne Westwood silk gown.

The corset bodice featured draped material that resembled a cowl neck, a fitted waist and a full skirt. Herve Verhoosel, the couple's spokesperson, told Dutch media: "The corset and neckline are inspired by fashionable women of the 18th century and the fabric that drapes over the shoulders, drapes and falls from the hip is reminiscent of ancient Greek statues."

Princess Maria Laura looked beautiful in her Vivienne Westwood wedding dress

Look familiar? Pippa hit the headlines after wearing her one-of-a-kind satin bridesmaid gown, designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

The Hollywood glamour-esque white dress featured an elegantly draped cowl neck, capped sleeves, and delicate fishtail hem – but Pippa's obviously came without the Cathedral-length train!

Pippa Middleton wore a cowl-neck white gown for her sister's royal wedding

Maria Laura accessorised with a four-metre-long lace veil held in place by a diamond headpiece, the Savoy Aosta Tiara, which was perched on top of her classic bun.

Earlier in the day, the bride had ditched tradition and opted for an unconventional mini dress for her civil ceremony. She turned to Gucci for the design, which featured short sleeves, a rounded neckline, a cream hue and a voluminous pleated skirt.

The bride wore a Gucci mini dress for her civil ceremony

Maria Laura and William – who announced their engagement in December 2021 – reportedly paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II during their religious celebration with a moment of prayer and reflection.

