Alexis Bledel 'splits' from husband after 8 years of marriage – inside her private life The Gilmore Girls star wed Vincent Kartheiser in 2014

Alexis Bledel and her husband Vincent Kartheiser have reportedly split after eight years of marriage.

MORE: See the cast of Gilmore Girls and their real-life children

The Mad Men actor filed for divorce from the Gilmore Girls star in Putnam County Supreme Court in New York state on August 10, according to a report in US Weekly. They wed in Ojai, California in June 2014 after meeting on the set of Mad Men three years prior.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gilmore Girls seasons 1 - 7 trailer

Following their "intimate" wedding, Alexis and Vincent welcomed a baby boy in the fall of 2015.

No reason has been given for the reported split, which comes as no surprise as Alexis is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life. The 40-year-old never publicly announced her pregnancy and made no statement when she gave birth – her son's name is still not known after seven years.

MORE: Gilmore Girls then vs now: See how the cast have changed over the years

MORE: 10 stars who auditioned for Gilmore Girls - and some who actually got cast!

In fact, it was her Gilmore Girls co-star Scott Patterson who revealed that Alexis was a mom in May 2016.

"It was great to see her. She's really blossomed as a woman and now she's a proud new mother and married and happy,' he told Glamour magazine.

Alexis and Vincent wed in 2014

"I remember her as an 18-year-old kid, fresh out of college coming into Hollywood and being a little overwhelmed. She's just the most likable, intelligent person and adorable human being. She hasn't changed at all. She looks the same."

Revealing the sex of her baby, Scott added: "We're comparing notes because my son is about a year and a half older than her young son. I'm showing her photos and videos and what to expect."

Vincent also shared Alexis' views on keeping their personal life out of the spotlight. "It's something I realized about the most important things in my life," he told Vulture.

The pair kept their relationship private

"If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it."

He added: "It cheapens it; it weakens it. And it's magical, love, and all of that is...profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn't feel right."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.