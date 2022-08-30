David Beckham reveals how wife Victoria still impresses him 25 years into relationship The pair first met in 1997

David and Victoria Beckham are the ultimate power couple and are still going strong 25 years after they first got together.

During an interview with French publication Le Monde, earlier this month, the footballing ace shared an insight into their relationship and spoke about his wife's sense of humour. "Twenty five years after we first met, and Victoria still makes me laugh just as much!" he shared and revealed that his wife had an "amazing" deadpan sense of humour.

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham argue over their accidental matching outfits

And showing off that sense of humour, Victoria then quipped: "I've managed to carve out quite a career as the one who never smiles."

Earlier this month, the pair showed off how strong their bond is during a hike in which David poked fun at his beloved.

In a video, a breathless Victoria – who showcased her gym-honed physique in a pair of skintight cycling shorts and a matching vest top – said: "So we're here in Aspen on a pretty major hike, but look at the views," before panning the camera away from her face.

Victoria's humour still keeps David smiling

But while she was showing off the view, David was in the background and could be heard yelling out: "I hope you're not putting that dodgy accent on!"

And before fans even had time to register what had been said, Victoria's quick wit came into play, and she bluntly responded: "This is just how I talk."

She did see the funny side though as she tagged David in the clip and captioned it with two laughing emojis.

The couple first met in 1997

Victoria also reshared a post from David in which he commented on her video: "Why the heavy breathing," and her response was: "Heavy breathing and dodgy accent!" followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

David and Victoria celebrated 23 years of marriage in July and during a candid interview with Grazia back in May, the mum-of-four touched upon the secret to the longevity of their happy marriage.

"David is an incredible dad, and husband, and he's very supportive of my work," she said, adding: "We are really good partners."

