How Tom Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan reacted to his last ever Super Bowl win The couple became parents in 2007

Tom Brady recently announced his retirement from the NFL making last year's Super Bowl win his last.

The star won his seventh Super Bowl on in 2021 and a look back shows how his former partner Bridget Moynahan made sure to mark the incredible moment on her Instagram.

The actress, known for her role in the police drama Blue Bloods, shared a picture of Tom after the win and revealed she "could not be more proud" of him.

"Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @buccaneers," she wrote, alongside two pictures of the star, one following the end of the game, and another showing him reaching out to their son Jack, who headed to Florida to support his dad from the stands.

The congratulatory messages didn't stop there, however, as Bridget later shared another picture of Tom, and wrote: "I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers #superbowl #greatgame #strong #soproud #55."

Fans of the 50-year-old loved her supportive messages, and many praised her parenting approach.

"You are the gold standard of managing your beautiful son and parenting in such a healthy way. My divorce could never have allowed that. Hurray for you and Tom," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Class Act All the Way - YOU."

Bridget shared a sweet picture of her son all wrapped up whilst talking to his dad Tom

Tom and Bridget dated for three years and their split was confirmed in 2006, with a representative for Bridget telling PEOPLE: "[They] amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago. We ask for your respect and consideration of their privacy. No further comments will be made."

Just weeks after the shock announcement, Tom's new relationship with supermodel Gisele Bundchen was confirmed and two months later, Bridget announced she was expecting Tom's first child.

Talking about the day she got the news in her 2018 memoir titled Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Gisele said that Bridget's pregnancy "wasn't an easy time" for her, but she referred to Jack as her "bonus child".

Tom pictured with Jack following his team's win

"Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down," she wrote.

Gisele and Tom went on to have two children of their own, Benjamin, born in 2009, and Vivian, born in 2012.

