Is Tom Selleck set to leave Blue Bloods? Here's what we know The actor has been playing police commissioner Frank Reagan since 2010

Tom Selleck has been keeping television fans entertained as the beloved Frank Reagen on police procedural Blue Bloods for over a decade now.

He has appeared in every single episode of the show since it began airing back in 2010. However, many viewers have been left wondering if he has any plans to leave the series following a string of rumours. So, could Frank be getting ready to retire as NYPD police commissioner? Find out everything you need to know about Tom's future on the show here…

WATCH: Tom Selleck reveals favourite Blue Bloods moment

Rumours of the 76-year-old actor's exit began to swirl earlier this year when it was reported by a number of outlets that the former Magnum P.I. star was keen to quit Hollywood altogether to spend more time with his family.

Meanwhile, on the show, his character has recently been offered a new role that would see him take a step back from the NYPD. While viewers will have to see if he decides to accept it or not, it doesn't necessarily mean that Frank wouldn't be a part of the show anymore.

Could Frank be getting ready to retire as NYPD police commissioner?

As for what Tom himself has said about leaving the show, he has remained tight-lipped but did tell People in 2020: "I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older," adding: "I don't think there is an endpoint."

He also spoke about how much he cherishes his time on set with his talented co-stars. "Our dinner party scenes are like a reunion of friends," he said.

"Sometimes it's hard for the directors to get us to concentrate. We do the work, and we do it well, but we're also screwing around and kidding each other and catching up. What we have is truly a blessing."

