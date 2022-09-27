Meghan Markle's four-day beachfront wedding with ex-husband Trevor – all the details Inside the Duchess of Sussex's first wedding in 2011

The Duchess of Sussex's nuptials with Prince Harry was one of the most watched royal weddings of all time, with a combined audience of 11.5 million tuning in to see her become one of the first divorcée's to marry into the British royal family.

Royal fans have committed to memory her Givenchy wedding dress and show-stopping ceremony at Windsor Castle back in May 2018, but the details about her first wedding with Trevor Engelson have remained much more private. Do you remember the Princess of Wales-inspired strapless bridal gown she wore for her Jamaica nuptials with her ex-husband in 2011?

Here's everything we know about the former Suits actress' marriage with producer Trevor, which ended in 2013…

Who is Meghan Markle's ex-husband?

Trevor Engelson is an American actor and producer. He was born in New York but is based in Los Angeles. His most renowned film credits include Remember Me, starring Robert Pattinson.

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson on their wedding day

How did Meghan Markle meet Trevor Engelson?

The pair met in 2004 and dated for six years before getting engaged in 2010. Following their wedding, Meghan was spotted on the red carpet with her sparkling diamond engagement and wedding rings. The former featured a cushion-cut diamond in a grand cathedral setting and a thin platinum band with pave diamonds.

Where was Meghan Markle's first wedding?

The former couple exchanged vows at the Jamaica Inn resort in Ocho Rios

Meghan and Trevor got married in Jamaica, with a beachfront ceremony at the luxurious Jamaica Inn resort in Ocho Rios. The event was reportedly a four-day affair, with 107 family and friends in attendance.

When was Meghan Markle's first wedding?

Meghan and Trevor tied the knot on 10 September 2011, when Meghan was 30 and Trevor was 35.

When did Meghan Markle get divorced?

Meghan and Trevor Engelson's marriage was dissolved in a no-fault divorce in 2013, after citing "irreconcilable differences".

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson one month after getting married

Why did Meghan Markle get divorced?

It is believed that Meghan's role on Suits came between her and Trevor, as she was required to film in Toronto, while Trevor worked in Los Angeles. The divorce was finalised in August 2013.

According to an excerpt from Andrew Morton's biography of Meghan, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, "A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post. Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue'."

Trevor went on to marry Tracey Kurland in 2019, while the Duchess tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 and has since welcomed son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet Diana.

