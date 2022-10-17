Phil Vickery discusses ex-wife Fern Britton's reaction to kissing friend as he denies romance rumours The This Morning star has confirmed they are 'just friends'

Phil Vickery has commented on his ex-wife Fern Britton's reaction after he was pictured kissing her friend, Lorraine Stanton, in September.

The This Morning chef, who split with Fern in January 2020, was spotted leaning in for a kiss with hospitality worker Lorraine in what appeared to be a public display of affection, but the 61-year-old has now denied any romance between the pair. Shortly after the pictures were released by The Sun, Fern Tweeted: "Gcood morning all. Just to clear up any concerns re @TheSun front page. It is not true."

Phil recently told the MailOnline that he and Lorraine are "just mates" and that Fern's social media post confirmed there was no animosity between the pair. When asked about his potential new romance, Phil replied: "Could not possibly comment on that because she's just a friend.

"We're just mates having lunch for goodness sake." He added that 65-year-old Fern accepted his explanation, stating: "Yes, she put a tweet out. There you go, we're friends."

The former couple split in January 2020

His comments come after former This Morning host Fern shared a cryptic message about feeling "content" and having "survived" in another candid tweet. "My life has been pretty good," she wrote. "Not always perfect or pleasing or easy but I wouldn't change those things. They didn't break me or wash me away as I expected. I survived.

"Today, sitting with the cat in the Oct sun, I am content. It may not last long so I'll drink it in while I can."

Fern has opened up about her dating life following the end of her marriage

Despite being open about the end of her 20-year marriage, Fern has revealed she isn't "the poster girl for separation."

"This new chapter has come at the right time for me," the former TV presenter told Prima Magazine in July. "I don't want to be the poster girl for separation, though, because a lot of people go through the same thing."

