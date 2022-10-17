The Repair Shop's Jay Blades' 'imperfect' wedding ring features hidden meaning The Repair Shop's Richard Talman was responsible for the couple's bands

Jay Blades turned to his fellow The Repair Shop star Master Goldsmith Richard Talman to create his fiancée Lisa Zbozen's engagement ring, so it comes as no surprise that he has entrusted him once again with their wedding bands.

Lisa shared the progress of their creation, starting with rough silver bands that were transformed into gold rings with sentimental meanings. "I decided on an imperfect wedding ring as nothing is perfect," she told her Instagram followers.

Richard created a "rounded" and "textured" ring for Lisa, explaining how the design process makes their rings one of a kind. In a video, he said: "Doing this pattern is actually done by melting the metal almost to the point of turning into a ball and it's when the metal shimmers on the surface that we get this sort of pattern – we call it reticulation.

"On that basis, you can never ever get the absolute same twice."

Lisa showed off her wedding ring created by The Repair Shop's Richard Talman

While they were originally silver, he added he would make them into a striking yellow gold. "What I intend to do with these guys, because you can only really get this melting effect on silver, I'm going to be taking the moulds from these – obviously only you guys will ever have these rings," Richard said.

Lisa later revealed the couple had decided to have their birthstones placed inside the bands, where they wouldn't be visible to the public.

The couple's wedding bands both feature their birthstones and "our stone"

She continued by showing off the purple amethyst that represented Jay's February birthday, the blue topaz that symbolised her own special day in November, and a third red ruby for July which she said was "our stone" – perhaps to mark the day they became a couple or their intended wedding date.

Sharing a peek at the almost-finished result, jewellery expert Richard said both bands have a textured outside appearance while they are both polished brightly on the inside. Lisa's three stones were positioned in a line inside a rectangle shape, with the ruby stone sitting in the middle, while Jay's were in a triangle with the red rock on top.

Jay and Lisa announced their engagement in December 2021

Jay was previously married to his ex-wife, Jade, with whom he shares a daughter called Zola, but they split in 2015. After he announced his engagement to Lisa in December 2021, the TV star revealed Richard's stunning handmade engagement ring for his fiancée, which featured a round-cut diamond flanked by marquise diamond clusters on a band of platinum or white gold.

