Hilary Swank's fans send support following very moving wedding photo

Hilary Swank shared a moving wedding photo on Instagram that left her followers showering her with supportive messages.

The P.S. I Love You actress' throwback photo formed part of a special video montage that paid tribute to her late father Stephen, who passed away in October 2021 at the age of 73, seven years after a lung transplant.

"I can't believe it’s been a year since you've transitioned. You are missed beyond measure and forever in my heart," Hilary wrote in the caption. The snap showed Stephen looking dapper in a black suit and bow tie as he proudly walked her down the aisle for her romantic woodland nuptials with Philip Schneider back in August 2018.

Her followers sweetly remarked: "Wow… this is so moving," and: "What a great man. Sending lots of love." A third wrote: "Lovely memorial to your dad - you must miss him terribly," and a fourth penned: "That’s a very hard anniversary. You and your dad had such a special bond. It was so obvious how much he loved you and how proud he was of you."

Hilary marked the anniversary of her father's death with a moving tribute

Hilary looked stunning in an Elie Saab Couture wedding dress, featuring 82ft of chantilly lace, 26ft of silk chiffon and 19ft of silk organza. The gown had taken seven people 150 hours to create and came complete with draped sleeves, an open back and delicate embroidery which stood out against the backdrop of the 20,000-acre Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California.

"I wanted it to be timeless, ethereal and romantic," the star said of her dress in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "Because it's couture the dress was actually quite comfortable as it was made for my body and fitted like a glove. I felt like a queen."

The couple got married in a 20,000-acre reserve in 2018

Hilary added that she, her husband and her father got emotional on her big day. "We both welled up," she said. "I already had my tissue because my dad had already started off the tears. But we were both emotional."

The Oscar-winner – who recently revealed her twins are due on Stephen's birthday – opened up about the death of her father in December 2021. "I had a rather unique relationship with him as I was his sole caretaker after a lung transplant seven years ago," she wrote on Instagram.

"I grew incredibly close to him during this time, deepening our relationship and savoring every moment we had together. He will always remain one of my most favorite persons and not a day goes by that I don’t miss him."

