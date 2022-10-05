Hilary Swank announces she is expecting twins on GMA The Oscar winner is elated!

Congratulations are in order for Hilary Swank, who just shared that she's going to be a mom and announced her pregnancy.

While on Good Morning America talking about her new show Alaska Daily, Robin Roberts revealed that she had something "that you'd like to share."

VIDEO: The trailer for Hilary Swank's new drama Alaska Daily

"I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now. My next thing is I'm going to be a mom," she said to the cheers and applause of the GMA studio.

"And not just of one, but of two," she added, expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, who she married in 2018.

"It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it," she added, with the GMA hosts commending her for sharing it herself.

"Thank you for sharing it with our audience, it means a lot," Robin added, with Lara Spencer excitedly gushing over how fun of a process it would be.

Hilary announced the news on GMA

The two-time Oscar winner appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan immediately after and continued talking about the experience.

"I'm feeling great right now, even with the time — you know, I'm on Pacific time, so I'm a little cross-eyed with that. But I'm feeling good right now," she said.

She revealed that her cast and crew on Alaska Daily weren't aware of the pregnancy till her announcement, although troubles with costumes on set may have hinted at it.

"But my clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn't in continuity," Hilary said.

The actress has been married to Philip Schneider since 2018

"And [they] came and said, 'That's not in continuity.' And I said, 'Oh, I think it works.' 'It doesn't.' 'No, it does. I'm going to make it work.' She's like, 'If you're an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.'"

