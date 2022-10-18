Jamie Redknapp's pregnant bride Frida's shoulder-baring wedding dress inspired by royalty?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jamie Redknapp's bride Frida was expecting their son Raphael when they tied the knot in October 2021, and she had the most perfect wedding dress to accommodate her baby bump.

MORE: Jamie Redknapp's mother Sandra's verdict on pregnant daughter-in-law Frida's wedding dress

On their first wedding anniversary, join us in reminiscing about the former footballer's intimate nuptials with the pregnant model at Chelsea Registry Office – and see how Frida appeared to take inspiration from royalty.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

In keeping with their low-key wedding, which came as a surprise to fans, Frida was pictured in a simple Emilia Wickstead gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline, elegant long sleeves, a fitted waist and an untraditional cropped skirt that fell to just above her ankles. Jamie's mother Sandra Redknapp described it as "stunning" and "classic."

Look familiar? Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 in a Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller. The silk dress had a similar open bateau neckline, a slim-fit shape that highlighted her toned figure and three-quarter-length sleeves.

Jamie shared a peek inside their intimate nuptials

And the Duchess of Sussex wasn't the first royal bride to rock the elegant neckline. For her 2004 nuptials, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark wore a satin, cream off-the-shoulder gown by Danish designer Uffe Frank which featured a built-in bodice and sleeves that finished just past her elbow.

Meanwhile, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden married Daniel Westling in 2010 in a Par Engsheden dress with a rounded neckline that subtly displayer her décolletage.

SEE: Pregnant celebrity brides: Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore and more

SHOP: 10 maternity wedding dresses for pregnant brides in 2021

Strapless midi dress, £1,495, Emilia Wickstead @ Net-A-Porter

Maternity maxi dress, was £69 now £45, True Violet @ ASOS

Frida finished off her modern look with matching heels and wore her hair in soft curls, while her new husband was pictured looking dapper in a navy suit, a white shirt and a black tie.

The model looked glowing when she tied the knot with Jamie Redknapp in October 2021

If you're in love with her outfit then there are plenty of dresses, both maternity and regular, available to emulate her look – from Emilia Wickstead to the high street.

Guests at Jamie and Frida's intimate wedding included Christine and Frank Lampard, who were spotted at the wedding reception at Scott's restaurant in Mayfair, and their children.

Meghan Markle wore an off-the-shoulder Givenchy wedding dress

The sports star is father to sons Charley and Beau, whom he shares with his wife ex-wife Louise Redknapp, while Frida has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

In extracts from her new book with Harry Redknapp, When Harry Met Sandra, published by The Mirror, Sandra recalled of the evening reception: "I remember thinking about how happy they looked when Jamie and Frida cut their cake. There was a smile between them."

MORE: Jamie Redknapp's new wife Frida Andersson makes big change after surprise wedding

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.