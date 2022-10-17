12 celebrity couples who jetted abroad for dreamy destination weddings

While some people choose to keep their wedding celebrations close to home to ensure their closest friends and family can be involved, Rochelle Humes jetted abroad to Lake Como for her second wedding while Janette Manrara travelled to an incredible three different countries for her nuptials.

From huge castles to picturesque beachfront locations and everything in between, we've turned to some of our favourite celebrities for destination wedding inspiration. From Victoria Beckham to Rachel Riley, take a look at the dreamy photos and details…

Rochelle Humes

WATCH: Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes' lakeside wedding vow renewal

Rochelle Humes may have hosted her first wedding with Marvin Humes at Blenheim Palace, but the couple jetted to Lake Como to renew their vows on their tenth anniversary on 27 July.

Their second wedding took place on the grounds of Villa D'Este in front of their closest friends and family, including their three beautiful children Alaia-Mai, nine, Valentina, five, and Blake, 21 months. Photos taken by Chelsea White and shared exclusively with HELLO! show the family of five enjoying a boat ride across the lake following the ceremony.

Rachel Riley

Countdown star Rachel Riley and dancer Pasha Kovalev chose to have an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on 28 June 2019, after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013.

The couple – who now share children Maven and Noa – announced the news with a photo in front of a carousel decorated with flowers. Rachel wrote in the caption: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev… We both said yes!"

During a chat with HELLO!, Rachel admitted they haven't ruled out renewing their vows with more friends and family members in the future. "We only had two friends at our wedding. We were in Vegas and we just got married, so maybe one day we'll actually let people come, but I don't know. Never say never," she said.

Victoria Beckham

David Beckham and his wife Victoria jetted to Ireland with their three-month-old son Brooklyn for their incredible castle wedding back in July 1999.

They chose Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin as their wedding venue, and they said 'I do' in a small chapel nearby before celebrating in the 15th-century castle with Victoria's Spice Girls bandmates and David's Manchester United and England teammates.

Oritsé Williams

Oritsé Williams exchanged vows with Kazz Kumar at the boutique Zoëtry hotel on Jamaica’s Montego Bay – a sentimental location for the JLS star.

Opening up about his "out of this world" wedding exclusively with HELLO! Magazine, Oritsé said: "Marrying my queen in my mother’s homeland is the stuff dreams are made of. It was like a movie; I can’t explain it any other way. You see these moments in films that you don’t think are real, but we were living it."

George Clooney

George Clooney and his wife Amal tied the knot in September 2014 at 7-star hotel The Aman Hotel located on Venice's Canal Grande.

The actor explained the sentimental reason behind their wedding location, telling HELLO!: "We met in Italy. We have a home there. We knew that was where we wanted to get married."

A-listers including Matt Damon, Bill Murray, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford were among the guests who witnessed the ceremony.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was under the impression that she was exchanging vows with her ex-husband Kanye West in France, until her groom surprised her with a plane to Italy!

They got married at the 16th-century Fort di Belvedere in Florence in May 2014 after hosting a rehearsal dinner for around 600 guests in the Palace of Versailles' Hall of Mirrors the night before.

Binky Felstead

Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

Almost exactly one year on from their civil ceremony at Chelsea's Old Town Hall, Binky Felstead and Max Frederik Darnton hosted a second wedding celebration on the Greek island of Corfu.

On 22 July 2022, Made in Chelsea star Binky's wedding dreams came true when she tied the knot at The White House at Kalami, a beachfront property that was home to British author Lawrence Durrell and his wife Nancy in the 1930s.

"I used to watch The Durrells [the ITV drama] on TV and I remember saying: 'I really want to go there – it looks like heaven,'" she said to HELLO!. "Having it as our wedding venue was a dream come true."

Jess Wright

Jessica Wright and William Lee-Kemp chose Majorca as their wedding destination, and they exchanged vows in the Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma on 9 September 2021 before hosting their evening reception at Spanish castle, Castillo de Bendinat.

Jess' brother Mark Wright acted as master of ceremonies while his wife Michelle Keegan was one of her 12 stunning bridesmaids.

"I had a vision for this whole day that I wanted it to be Hollywood glamour combined with this amazing regal place, with a theme of black, white and gold," she told HELLO!.

Denise Welch

Loose Women star Dennise Welch was a vision in a lemon-coloured raw silk and Chantilly lace gown when she married Lincoln Townley on 13 July 2013 in a private villa on the Algarve. Carol McGiffin, Andrea McLean and Jill Halfpenny were among the 260-guest list.

"This is about being together forever," said Denise, who shared her wedding day with HELLO!. "There’s no one who can make me happier. This is my fairytale."

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iepure had two weddings, the first of which was when she was just 23 years old. The Dancing on Ice judge tied the knot in front of family and friends in Denmark and South Africa. "We got married five years ago in Denmark in the countryside," she said during an interview with The Guardian.

"We chose a country we thought would be special - I had never been. A few years later, my parents wanted us to have a wedding at home and we ended up having another in South Africa."

Janette Manrara

If there's any couple who knows a thing or two about destination weddings, it's Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec.

The It Takes Two presenter and the professional dancer had a whopping three weddings, starting with a ceremony on 15 July 2017 at Chelsea town hall. They then held a bigger celebration at the Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate in front of celebrity guests such as Frankie Bridge, Louise Redknapp, Oti Mabuse and Anton du Beke.

Following a "Minnie Mouse minimoon" at Disneyland Paris, she told HELLO!: "Then we flew to Slovenia, where we got married on a hilltop - that was like a dream. Finally, we went to Miami with my entire family and it just couldn't have been better. You know obviously, we were tired with all the flights and the hotels. But all of that is a part of what made it memorable."

James Middleton

James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet tied the knot in September 2021 in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful villages in the Côte d’Azur.

Alizee's mother Laurence and James' close family were among the intimate guest list. James's sister Princess Kate, her husband Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all flew out to France to celebrate alongside his sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews, and their young children Arthur and Grace – and of course his parents Michael and Carole Middleton.

Following a ceremony at the town hall, the newlyweds hosted their reception at Cafe Leoube, a restaurant at the edge of the Léoube Estate.

