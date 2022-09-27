13 heartfelt ways to pay tribute to a missing loved one at your wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Weddings are a time for all of your closest friends and family to come together and celebrate with you, but it can be a bittersweet occasion in the absence of a loved one.

While they may not be in your wedding photos, they can still be involved in your big day in whatever way you want to honour them, publicly or privately. From wearing a hidden piece of jewellery inherited from them to a dedicated seat at the ceremony, here are a few ideas to show your late friend or family member is close to your heart on your wedding day…

How to honour a loved one with your wedding outfit

Something borrowed

If you love the idea of following the age-old tradition of including 'something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue' at your wedding, then this is the perfect opportunity to turn to your missing loved one.

The Duchess of Sussex borrowed the late Princess Diana's ring

Take inspiration from Princess Beatrice whose bridal gown once belonged to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, or perhaps wear a treasured item of jewellery such as their favourite earrings or everyday watch. In the Duchess of Sussex's case, she opted to don Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana's aquamarine ring for their evening reception.

Hidden messages

It's common to have sentimental messages stitched into bridal gowns or veils. Choose a special saying or quote that reminds you of a friend or family member and carry this with you on your big day as a lasting memory.

If it's a parent that you're missing, this is a perfect way to ensure they are with you when you walk down the aisle.

Flower arrangements

Did they love a particular flower? Weave it through your bouquet and floral displays, which can be taken home with you after your wedding day. Alternatively, forget-me-nots are a symbol of remembrance, and you can tie your bouquet together with a small framed photo.

How to honour a loved one at your wedding ceremony

Meaningful date

Plenty of dates in your calendar centre around your loved ones, whether it's their birthdays or their wedding anniversaries. If you want to feel linked to them on a poignant occasion, then opt for a special date in the diary.

Moment of silence

A moment of silence is a universal way to pay respects to loved ones who have passed away, and it's a simple but powerful way to make sure they are included in your ceremony.

Reserve a seat

Dedicate an empty seat to them

Keep one seat free with flowers or pictures of your missing friend or family member who would surely be at the front row to celebrate with you if they could.

Dedicated readings

Regardless of whether you choose a religious church ceremony or a civil ceremony, you'll have time to include a special poem or excerpt. And it will be extra meaningful coming from a wedding guest who was also close to them.

Light a candle

Candles are not only a beautiful addition to your wedding ambience, but they can also have a very spiritual meaning. Light a candle in memory of those who couldn't be there, either in a private moment with your partner or during the ceremony when guests can join in with your tribute.

How to honour a loved one at your wedding reception

Memory tables

It's essentially up to you what you want to include on your memory table – a few heartfelt photos and a meaningful keepsake are just a few examples. This gives you the opportunity to stop by during the evening and raise a glass to them.

Sentimental menu

Choose foods that remind you of your friend or family member

Does your father, grandmother or best friend conjure up images of delicious foods or ingredients? Take a trip down memory lane by adding them to your wedding menu – we're talking about naming dishes after them or even recreating miniature versions for canapes.

Special song

If you're missing the father-daughter dance, take to the dancefloor with your partner or another family member to sway to his favourite song. Or if you want more of a celebratory way to include a loved one in your nuptials, get everyone to jump around to their go-to upbeat party song.

Wedding speech

Take a moment to mention a loved one in the speeches

The wedding speech is the ideal moment to acknowledge special guests who couldn't attend the event, and don't worry if you get emotional in the process – you may not be the only one who feels their absence. Take a moment to reminisce about treasured memories with them, share funny anecdotes and perhaps even relay helpful advice they've given you.

Wedding gifts

Finally, instead of registering for household gifts or asking for money towards your honeymoon, consider suggesting your guests donate money to a charity close to your heart, especially if your loved one passed away from an illness. For example, Cancer Research UK or the British Heart Foundation.

