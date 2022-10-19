Giovanna Fletcher's five wedding rings from husband Tom have heart-melting meanings The podcast host opened up about her sentimental jewellery

Giovanna Fletcher and her husband Tom have been married for ten years, and during that time the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast host has added a whopping five rings to her left hand.

McFly star Tom proposed at their old school, where he had created a very romantic atmosphere with candles and petals strewn on the floor. He presented his bride-to-be with a stunning Tiffany solitaire diamond ring on a platinum band on what she described as "a very special night!"

When the couple got married in 2012, Giovanna added a matching diamond-studded eternity band, which is now stacked next to several other very sentimental rings. Opening up to HELLO! about her jewellery, the 37-year-old said: "My engagement ring and my wedding rings are the most sentimental.

"I've got five rings I usually wear in a stack – my wedding and engagement rings and then one ring for each child. They're all platinum with diamonds and then the last one, for Max, is a rose gold one. It has five little diamonds on it."

Tom proposed in their old school with a Tiffany ring

We've tracked down the half-circle diamond bands from Tiffany, and the price ranges from £3.7k to £17.6k, depending on the total carat weight.

Childhood sweethearts Giovanna and Tom met in school at age 13 when sitting next to each other in assembly and they made it official in 2003 when they were 18. Just one year later, Tom declared his love for her when he penned the McFly song All About You, which was a Valentine's Day present for her.

The doting mother revealed she wears five rings in tribute to her children

The singer went on to wow everyone on his wedding day by serenading Giovanna with a medley of McFly hits. Their super-sweet wedding video has now been viewed on YouTube a whopping 23million times.

Since getting married, Giovanna and Tom have had three children, Max, Buzz and Buddy.

Giovanna revealed she was considering an intimate vow renewal at home with her children to mark their tenth anniversary.

Giovanna and Tom recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary

"Maybe we'll get the kids to renew our vows in the garden," she said. "A couple of our friends got married three years ago and the kids didn't go to that, so we re-enacted the ceremony for them and we all had different roles. I was hosting the ceremony, Tom was a photographer, another friend was the florist.

"The kids literally sat on their toy seats and they absolutely loved watching this little wedding ceremony. They just thought it was the best thing ever. So maybe something really basic and simple like that in the garden."

