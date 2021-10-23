Exclusive: Strictly star Tom Fletcher's marriage secrets with wife Giovanna Fletcher

We don't know about you, but watching Strictly Come Dancing star Tom Fletcher being cheered on by his wife Giovanna Fletcher as he takes to the ballroom each week is melting our hearts.

SEE: Tom Fletcher's £2.5million colourful home with Giovanna is a feast for the eyes – photos

After launching her latest children's audiobooks with Churchill's Little Chapters of Chill, Giovanna sat down with HELLO! for an exclusive chat, opening up about her marriage with childhood sweetheart Tom, and the secret behind their 23-year relationship.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanna Fletcher opens up about her relationship with Tom's fans

Proud mum to Buzz, seven, Buddy, five and Max, three, the adorable duo met when they were just 13 years old. Describing parenting together during lockdown as a "mixed bag," but admitting the immense sense of pride she feels when looking at her husband and three sons, Giovanna told us: "I sometimes have a fleeting moment where I look at the kids, and then look at him and think, 'Ah, this is all because of us'. It's amazing."

Read on for our Q&A with the former I'm A Celebrity winner...

Tom and Giovanna are parents to three boys

What would you say the secret is behind your happy marriage with Tom?

"Laughter! We have laughed a lot throughout the 20+ years of knowing each other now. And talking. Always talking. We end every day together on the sofa, despite the fact that we both carry on working once the kids are in bed. We'll always come together back on the sofa, watch something like The Office, laugh with that, have a glass of wine maybe, and have some time just us.

READ: Strictly stars' show-stopping wedding photos: From Tom Fletcher to Sara Davies

RELATED: The Strictly Come Dancing couples who survived the so-called curse

"We keep saying want to restart our dates, even if it's just once a month, so that we can re-find time for each other. Especially when life is so hectic and you become a family, time is often spent risk assessing, and you're so focused on the kids that you forget to make time for your partner."

How did you find navigating your teens and early adult life in a relationship, did you find it difficult?

"We've gone through many different phases of our relationship. We met when we were 13, we went out for two days, then we had the whole teen drama stuff, 'I love you, no I don't', then he snogged all of my mates in the way that teenagers do!

"We did date other people growing up, but I think because we shared a childhood together, we have a lot of the same memories and values that we would have learnt from school.

The family enjoyed a seaside holiday over the summer

"There's always been this sense of being grounded together. I think that if we hadn't shared the same upbringing at school, maybe we wouldn't have what we have. But the feeling of knowing what's important and not getting lost in the 'fluff' was really what kept us so strong together."

How does it feel knowing that Tom's wedding speech is one of the most-watched on the Internet?

"It's amazing! It's so funny. I look at it now and I think I can enjoy it more now than I did in the moment. I was so overwhelmed at the time, especially when the school choir comes out. It was so incredible.

"It also gets referenced in a lot of speeches now, which I find hilarious. A friend of mine was at a wedding, and the groom referenced it there – it's just so amazing to me that it's still so relevant!"

Tom's wedding speech video has been watched on YouTube 22 million times

Previously you told HELLO! that you'd like to renew your wedding vows on your 10 year anniversary at your honeymoon destination, have you made any plans for that yet?

"We've made no plans yet, especially with everything going on at the moment, I just can't see us getting on a flight anywhere any time soon. We will celebrate our ten years, and we'd love to go away at some point, but it's finding the time!

"We'll probably do something at home, possibly a party to celebrate our ten years, maybe let the kids marry us too, I don't know! But just have a big party, and then eventually go somewhere nice and hot.

Do you think Tom could ever top his wedding speech?

"I don't know, I don't know if he ever could – but I'm sure he'll spend his life trying!"

Giovanna Fletcher has partnered with Churchill alongside Emma Willis and Angellica Bell to launch the second series of Churchill’s Little Chapters of Chill children’s audiobooks. Little Chapters of Chill – Part 2 are available here, and all major streaming platforms now.