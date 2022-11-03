Princess of Wales proves she's just like us during small mishap on latest royal visit It can happen to the best of us!

The Princess of Wales showed what a professional she was on Thursday as the royal paid a visit to Scarborough with her husband, Prince William.

As she met members of the public, the mum-of-three encountered a minor mishap when her shoe got caught in the muddy grass. Kate was able to keep her shoe firmly on her foot, and she was seen walking away with a smile on her face after the incident.

Even though the royal was able to keep her composure, we're sure she was glad to get back onto a more solid surface following the small mishap!

The Princess of Wales has encountered mishaps with her footwear before, as back in 2013 at a St. Patrick's Day parade event at Mons Barracks Aldershot, her heel got stuck in a grate.

Kate had to steady herself on her husband's shoulder as she freed herself, before continuing on with the royal visit.

Kate soldiered on after the mishap!

The royal couple travelled up to Scarborough to show their support to two organisations that are supporting the mental health of young people.

The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and Yorkshire-based organisation, the Two Ridings Community Foundation, have joined forces to generate an impressive pool of funding.

During their visit, the royal couple met with local organisations The Street and The Rainbow Centre before distributing £345,000 of funding via a grant panel of the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

This wasn't the first time Kate faced difficulty with her footwear

The panel included young people who have themselves been supported by local community organisations, helping to ensure that the money goes straight to the services that have the greatest impact.

The funding will be used to boost the provision of safe spaces, affordable sports and outdoor activities, youth work, creative workshops and mentoring.

Kate looked super stylish as always, wearing a sumptuous beige overcoat layered over a belted turtleneck beige knitted dress featuring long sleeves and a figure-skimming fit.

The Princess wore her hair down loose with a side parting and natural makeup highlighted her lovely features.

