Michael Douglas shares rarely seen wedding photos with Catherine Zeta-Jones The couple marked their 22nd wedding anniversary

Michael Douglas paid an emotional tribute to his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones on Friday in honor of their 22nd wedding anniversary.

The 78-year-old took to Instagram to share some rarely-seen photos from their wedding day in 2000, which was held at the Plaza hotel in New York City. Michael accompanied his post with a touching message to his wife. It read: "Happy Anniversary to my darling Catherine! I love you so much @catherinezetajones #22years."

Fans were quick to comment, with many sending the happy couple celebratory messages of their own. One replied: "Happy Anniversary to a beautiful couple."

A second said: "My favorite couple ever! I love you so much! Congratulations!" A third added: "Happy Anniversary and many more happy blessed years together!"

The photo was a split image that saw the couple sharing a laugh, and another of them kissing, with Catherine's stunning Christian Lacroix beaded ivory gown partially visible in both.

Michael and Catherine married in November 2000

Catherine and Michael met at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998 after being introduced to one another by none other than Danny DeVito.

Michael and Catherine started dating and became engaged on New Year's Eve in 1999 at his Aspen home after he proposed with a $1 million diamond ring. They went on to tie the knot in November 2000.

Although the couple experienced many ups and downs throughout their marriage - including a six-month split in 2013 - they have remained tight as ever.

Catherine and Michael share two children

In a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine, the actress said the secret to making their marriage last is having lots of fun together.

She also shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.

They share two children together, Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19. Michael also has another son, Cameron, 43, from his first marriage.

