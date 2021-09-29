Catherine Zeta-Jones shares beautiful photos of niece’s wedding day - and they look so alike Beautiful!

Catherine Zeta-Jones was a proud auntie on Thursday as she shared the wonderful news that her niece had become a married woman.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas look so in love as they celebrate wonderful news together

Posting a beautiful photo of her niece Jenna and nephew-in-law from their wedding day, the young girl was the spitting image of the actress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones and niece Ava speak Welsh in adorable video

The two wed in Berlin, and Catherine captioned the post: "Betrothed in Berlin, my beautiful niece and her hubby Chris."

Jenna wore a simple white dress paired with a beige handbag and a bouquet of stunning fall-colored flowers.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares family video inside unseen room in vacation home

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' £3.6m house is another world

In a second post, she added the same picture and revealed that the family would all be celebrating together in Mozambique.

"My gorgeous Welsh niece Jenna said Ja (yes in German) to a Scottish Chris! So incrediubly happy for you both," she wrote.

Catherine celebrated her niece's wedding

Catherine grew up in Swansea, Wales, and speaks Welsh – although she's had to get help from her dad in the past to regain her accent.

She has several nieces, and in July introduced fans to her youngest Ava, who was learning Welsh phrases.

In the 52-second clip, the mom-of-two could be seen sitting in a large sofa chair with Ava on her lap, before telling her followers: "Hello everybody, I am here with my beautiful niece, Ava Zeta. And I thought I'd send you a few messages only that I'm going to do it in English and Ava is going to do it in Welsh."

Catherine is close with her family

"So, I hope you had a nice day today. We had a great day, we went swimming, we went shopping and now we're waiting for our dinner," they both tell Catherine's nearly four million Instagram followers.

Posting the video on her account, the Hollywood star captioned it: "Welsh in Spain. Ava Zeta is in the house. Hours of fun. Love you Ava."

Catherine herself is mom to 21-year-old son, Dylan Michael and 18-year-old daughter, Carys Zeta.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.