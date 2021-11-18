Michael Douglas pays rare tribute to 'darling wife' Catherine Zeta-Jones on 21st wedding anniversary They've been married since 2000

Congratulations to Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, who are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary. The couple - now parents to two children together - tied the knot at the Plaza Hotel in New York on 18 November 2000.

And to mark their special day, Michael shared a beautiful montage clip, including unseen family photos from their time together and sweet wedding photos. "Happy Anniversary my darling Catherine! I love you so much @catherinezetajones [heart emoji] #21years," the doting husband remarked.

Michael Douglas shared this personal video to mark the special day

In 1999, Michael and Catherine started dating and they went on to tie the knot in November 2000. Although the couple experienced many ups and downs throughout their marriage - including a six-month split in 2013 - they have remained tight as ever.

Their anniversary comes less than two months after the Hollywood stars celebrated their joint birthdays together. On 25 September, Catherine rang in her 52nd birthday, while Michael turned 77 on the same day.

"My first night meeting Catherine at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998," Michael wrote alongside a throwback picture. "I found out that she had the same birthday as me - tadaah! Then when I discovered she loved golf, I realized all my fantasies had come true.

The couple share two children together

"I've lucked out at this time in my life. I just lucked out. I'm so impressed by her intelligence, sense of humor and work ethic. Happy Birthday Catherine- I love you so much! @catherinezetajones." To which, the actress replied: "Love you my love. Happy Birthday."

The A-list stars split their time between their homes in Spain and upstate New York with their kids, 23-year-old son Dylan and 18-year-old daughter Carys.

