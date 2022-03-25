Catherine Zeta-Jones' £335k engagement ring was inspired by royal scandal

Royalty has inspired many engagement ring trends over the years, but the shape of Catherine Zeta-Jones' unique rock from Michael Douglas has a rather scandalous history.

The couple first met in 1996 after being introduced by Danny DeVito, and they got engaged in 1999 before marrying on 18 November 2000. Michael popped the question on New Year's Eve at his home in Aspen, Colorado, with a 10-carat side-set marquise diamond ring set in platinum and designed by Fred Leighton.

Kate Earlan-Charnley, Design Director at jewellers Taylor & Hart, pointed out that the shape of the impressive rock is said to be inspired by the lips of King Louis XV of France's lover, Madame de Pompadour.

And it certainly has a grand price tag to match the design. The vintage diamond is estimated to be worth an eye-watering £310,000-£335,000 (around $442,000.)

Catherine Zeta-Jones' engagement ring

Kate provided a valuation of the diamond and told HELLO!: "Catherine Zeta-Jones's 10-carat marquise diamond engagement ring is certainly a showstopper. In addition to the impressive 10-carat marquise centre diamond, set east-west, is a hidden halo of diamonds with a diamond pave eternity band."

The 10-carat marquise diamond is estimated to be worth £310-335k

The couple spared no expense for their wedding day, either, held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Catherine wore a stunning beaded Christian Lacroix gown, believed to have cost £110,000 ($150,000), and accessorised with a regal tiara.

Reports say that the celebrations racked up a total cost of £1.07million ($1.5million). Their star-studded guest list included the likes of Sharon Stone, Jack Nicholson and Brad Pitt.

Catherine and Michael on their wedding day in 2000

Catherine and Michael met while promoting movies at a film festival in France. Despite a 25-year age difference, their romance continued, and they are now parents to two children: Dylan and Carys.

Despite the fact that they will be celebrating their 22nd anniversary together this year, the couple haven't shared many photos of their big day. But Catherine did share the secret to their happy marriage - humour.

"First of all, we have a lot of fun together," she said in an interview with the WSJ. Magazine. "My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs. The constant is love and respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company."

