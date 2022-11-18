Catherine Zeta-Jones makes rare comment about marriage to Michael Douglas The Wednesday star has been married for 22 years

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas have one of the longest-standing marriages in Hollywood and will soon celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary.

And after all this time, the 53-year-old is more in love with her husband than ever. Appearing at the LA premiere of Tim Burton's new series Wednesday, Catherine made a rare comment about their relationship, admitting she counts her blessings daily for "picking the right guy".

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones' surprise leaves son in tears

When asked what she knows about marriage and love now that she didn't 22 years ago, Catherine replied: "I know I thank my lucky stars every day that I picked the right guy.

"I lucked out big time," she told Extra. "He's a wonderful husband. He's a wonderful father. He happens to be a wonderful actor. But for us, he's just Michael."

She added: "I can't believe it has been 22 years, but then when you see this guy [referencing their son and her premiere date Dylan], you go, 'Yeah, 22 years… that makes sense.'"

Catherine brought their son Dylan as her date to the premiere

Catherine and Michael met back at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced to one another by none other than Danny DeVito.

In 1999, Michael and Catherine started dating and they went on to tie the knot in November 2000. Although the couple experienced many ups and downs throughout their marriage - including a six-month split in 2013 - they have remained tight as ever.

Catherine and Michael have been married almost 22 years

In a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine, the actress said the secret to making their marriage last is having lots of fun together.

She also shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.

They share two children together, Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19. Michael also has another son, Cameron, 43, from his first marriage.

