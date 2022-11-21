Queen Elizabeth's top-secret wedding guest she hid from the world The royal bride's "best friend" joined the newlyweds

Queen Elizabeth II was joined by her beloved corgis throughout some of the most important moments of her life, from her royal wedding in 1947 to her emotional funeral in 2022.

Thousands of fans across the world lined the streets to watch then-Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh's big day, while BBC Radio broadcasted the nuptials to 200 million people. But did you know about her pet pooch's special role?

Following their ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the newlyweds headed to Waterloo Station for their honeymoon with her corgi Susan, who was described as her "best friend". Pictures show the Queen had changed out of her Norman Hartnell wedding dress and into a more practical skirt suit with a matching hat as she waved to onlookers ahead of her travels to Hampshire.

Caroline Perry, author of the picture book The Corgi and the Queen, revealed that the late monarch's loyal companion was inside the carriage enjoying a hot water bottle and a rug in the cool November weather!

The bride's corgi Susan was hiding in the royal carriage as thousands of onlookers waved them off on their honeymoon

"That was such a lovely detail, that she wanted to have her best friend by her side on the biggest day of her life," Caroline told People. "You can kind of see from Elizabeth's face — she was beaming."

The trio headed to Broadlands, home of Prince Philip's uncle Earl Mountbatten, where they were pictured enjoying country walks. Elizabeth and Philip then spent the second part of their honeymoon at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate.

The newlyweds on their honeymoon in Hampshire with Susan

At the time, they released a joint statement that read: "Before we leave for Scotland tonight we want to say that the reception given to us on our wedding day and the loving interest shown by our fellow-countrymen and well-wishers in all parts of the world have left an impression which will never grow faint.

"We can find no words to express what we feel, but we can at least offer our grateful thanks to the millions who have given us this unforgettable send off in our married life."

The couple would have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on 20 November, but Prince Philip sadly passed away in 2021 followed by Her Majesty in 2022. Following her death in September, her corgis Muick and Sandy were taken into the care of her son Prince Andrew at his Windsor home where they now live alongside his four dogs.

