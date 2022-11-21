Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi is Princess Kate's double in regal wedding dress Naomi and Peter tied the knot at the White House

Naomi Biden was the picture of elegance as she married Peter Neal at the White House on 19 November wearing a wedding dress inspired by royalty.

READ: Michael Douglas shares rarely seen wedding photos with Catherine Zeta-Jones

In photos taken by Corbin Gurkin and John Dolan, President Joe Biden's granddaughter stepped out in a Ralph Lauren gown complete with long sleeves and a demure Chantilly lace overlay that covered her neck and shoulders. The sophisticated bridal gown may remind you of the likes of the Princess of Wales – and there's an excellent reason for that!

Loading the player...

WATCH: First Lady Jill Biden gives advice about love after divorce

Princess Kate rocked a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen dress with a full skirt and long sheer sleeves for her 2011 royal wedding, while her sister Pippa tied the knot six years later in a similar Giles Deacon high-neck dress. While many royal fans spotted the similarities between Kate's gown and Grace Kelly's 1956 frock, she never confirmed whether she based any of the design on the Monaco royal.

However, Naomi revealed that Prince Rainier III of Monaco's wife inspired her dress. To finish her look, the bride wore her hair tied back in a bun and a veil with embroidered detailing.

DISCOVER: Tiffany Trump is a glam bride for black tie wedding with millionaire Michael – all the photos

RELATED: Freddie Prinze Jr. on 20-year marriage with Sarah Michelle Gellar: 'She needs me to live'

Naomi Biden and her new husband posing for a wedding photo at the White House

Fans rushed to compliment her look, with one writing: "Amazing gown. Beautiful train! Ralph Lauren does not disappoint!" and another adding: "Pure elegance. Absolutely stunning!" A third remarked: "Naomi's gown is stunning."

Planned by celebrity wedding planning company Rafanelli Events, Naomi and Peter wed on the South Lawn in the first ceremony in over a decade at the White House, attended by her grandparents, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, and 250 guests.

Princess Kate wore a lace gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

Peter wore a navy three-piece suit, also by Ralph Lauren, and Joe and Jill wore coordinating blue outfits.

The couple met four years ago after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends. They announced their engagement in September 2021 after Peter proposed in Wyoming with a family heirloom.

According to CNN, Naomi’s engagement ring was a bespoke piece designed by a jeweller in Washington DC. Peter reportedly chose to use the gold band of his late grandmother’s engagement ring, alongside a sizeable emerald-cut diamond.

MORE: Inside Grantchester's Robson Green's two divorces and 'painful' affair with vicar's wife

Read more HELLO! US stories here