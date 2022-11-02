The Queen's cousin Princess Olga details King Charles' 'lucky escape' from marriage The Russian Princess opened up about her love life

Following Mike Tindall's expected appearance on I'm A Celeb, Princess Olga Romanoff is the latest royal to join reality TV with news that she has signed up for The Big Celebrity Detox.

The Queen's distant cousin has previously opened up about her love life – which almost included King Charles III! Princess Olga married Thomas Mathew on 1 October 1975, and they welcomed children Nicholas, Francis, Alexandra and Thomas before splitting in 1989.

However, she admitted that her family had hoped to set her up with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's eldest son. During an appearance on Keeping Up With The Aristocrats, she jokingly revealed that Charles had a "lucky escape" as she discussed her past relationships.

"My mother always had delusions that she could get me married off to poor Prince Charles [now King Charles following the Queen's death]," the Russian Princess said to her daughter Alexandra as the pair sat on the sofa at Provender House.

Olga revealed her parents wanted her to marry King Charles (pictured above with his second wife Queen Consort Camilla)

"Obviously that wasn't going to happen because I was the wrong religion and a lot of other things. But mother was determined that it was to happen.God knows why.

"I would have been terrible for him. He definitely had a lucky escape!"

On the subject of what her ideal partner would be, she added: "The type of man I've always liked is a trained killer, ex-SAS, ex-Special Forces... I've always liked the idea of the perfect relationship and romance but I have a knack for picking the wrong people."

The Princess' home Provender House acts as a wedding venue

Perhaps her latest TV appearance will see Olga share an update on her dating life. While Olga went on to marry Thomas, Charles tied the knot with Princess Diana in 1981 and welcomed Princes William and Harry before their divorce in 1996. He has been happily married to Queen Consort Camilla since 2005.

If Olga ever chose to remarry, she could even host the ceremony at her own home, located near Faversham in Kent, which she inherited from her late mother back in 2000.

The stunning surroundings make it the perfect place to say 'I do'. The website details that it is "a breathtaking 13th-century house and walled garden [with] a charming collection of personalities represented in architecture".

