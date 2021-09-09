Why the Queen and Prince Philip weren't alone on honeymoon Her Majesty married in 1947

Like many members of the royal family, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh enjoyed a low-key honeymoon after their royal wedding in 1947. Despite it being a time to celebrate as newlyweds, the royal couple were not alone on their trip as they brought their dog with them.

Her Majesty and her new husband departed from Waterloo station with Susan the Corgi in tow, and headed to Broadlands in Hampshire, home of Prince Philip's uncle, Earl Mountbatten.

The second part of their honeymoon was spent at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate, but before they left for the highlands, the couple interrupted their honeymoon to give a statement to their adoring public.

The joint statement read: "Before we leave for Scotland tonight we want to say that the reception given us on our wedding day and the loving interest shown by our fellow-countrymen and well-wishers in all parts of the world have left an impression which will never grow faint.

Their beloved Corgi came on honeymoon with them

"We can find no words to express what we feel, but we can at least offer our grateful thanks to the millions who have given us this unforgettable send off in our married life."

But that wasn't the only disruption, as the royals had to take a break from their downtime to reshoot their wedding photographs.

The couple spent the first part of their honeymoon at Broadlands

The unusual wedding reshoot was called for because the monarch's bouquet was misplaced on the big day, meaning she had no professional photographs with the flowers in hand.

Sterling Henry Nahum was the photographer tasked with capturing the iconic shots and he had to attend The Throne Room at Buckingham Palace once again to ensure they had the perfect shot to go down in the history books.

The royal couple had to reshoot their wedding photos on honeymoon

The Queen's son the Prince of Wales and his wife Duchess of Cornwall followed in the monarch's footsteps with a honeymoon at Birkhall Lodge on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland after tying the knot in 2005, but they did manage to jet off on a Greek island-hopping cruise too.

