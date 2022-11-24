The Repair Shop's Jay Blades' fiancée shares new look at sentimental bridal outfit The bride was gifted a special accessory

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades is preparing to marry his fiancée Lisa Zbozen any day now, and after months of sharing glimpses of the couple's "imperfect" wedding bands, the bride's wedding dress and more details, fans can't wait to see the full picture.

Lisa, who often shares her gruelling fitness regime on THEWKOUT, has shared a new glimpse of her bridal outfit after revealing she was gifted a special accessory to wear. Following her birthday, the fitness trainer added a picture of a delicate pearl bracelet in a red jewellery box to her Instagram wedding reel.

The Repair Shop's Jay Blades opens up about difficult relationship with father

It was accompanied by a handwritten card that read: "Dearest Lisa, Firstly, happiest birthday to you, may today be a truly brilliant one and of course the year ahead.

"Secondly, this card is following a parcel that will be delivered to you. The parcel holds something that we hope you may use on your wedding day. We want you to feel that we are there.

Fitness trainer Lisa revealed she was gifted a stunning pearl wedding bracelet

"This will help symbolise our love, hugs and best wishes for a beautiful day, that we are holding your hand as you walk down the path to your love and new life ahead. We send strength when you feel nerves, warmth if needing that extra hug, and love forever.

"We wish you a long and wonderful life with Jay and may your love grow with the days, weeks and years ahead. Forever your family, The Command Centre."

Lisa tagged some of the thoughtful people involved and added: "Thank you. I will wear it and know you are right with me."

Jay Blades' fiancee shared a peek at her wedding dress

This comes shortly after Lisa took fans on her wedding dress journey, modelling a series of beautiful styles she will not be wearing on her big day before sharing a tiny glimpse at her chosen gown.

She posted a teaser photo showing just the flowing train of a white bridal gown from Romantic Dreams Bridal Boutique and added a sticker that read: "This".

Among the "ones I didn't pick" was a figure-hugging gown with a lace-trimmed mermaid skirt and V-neck, a strapless dress with floral applique on the bodice, and an elegant high-neck gown with a sheer lacy back.

Jay announced the couple's engagement in December last year, and the restoration expert recently told HELLO! at the National Television Awards that the wedding plans are "all sorted", adding that he's an "organiser".

