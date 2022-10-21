The Repair Shop's Jay Blades' fiancée reveals show-stopping bridesmaid dresses The Repair Shop star and fitness trainer are tying the knot next month

Jay Blades doesn't share many photos of his private life with his followers, but with The Repair Shop star's wedding coming up, his bride-to-be Lisa Zbozen appears to have shared a peek of some of the wedding outfits we can expect to see at their upcoming nuptials.

His fiancée and fitness trainer recently headed to Birmingham bridal store Romantic Dreams Bridal Boutique to try on wedding dresses, and she was accompanied by a member of her bridal party. Although she didn't reveal her relationship to her shopping buddy, Lisa's friend modelled several stunning outfits that kept her fans guessing about which one she had chosen.

As a bridesmaid, Lisa's friend would want an elegant dress that complements the couple's chosen colour scheme but ensures she doesn't detract attention from the bride and groom.

The first clip showed her wearing a vibrant yellow one-shouldered gown that fell to the floor, before changing into an elegant royal blue frock with a V-neck and flutter sleeves. Further options included a pretty lilac dress, a mint halterneck gown and a show-stopping red dress with a leg-split and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Lisa Zbozen shared a peek at her bridal party's outfits

Jay – who has 25 brothers and sisters – announced his engagement to Lisa in December 2021. Ahead of their wedding, which is expected to take place in November, THEWKOUT trainer Lisa similarly shared a peek at her possible bridal gowns, revealing she tried on a variety of gowns before finding 'The One.'

She modelled a variety of dresses from Romantic Dreams Bridal Boutique

"Ones I didn't pick," she wrote, before posting a series of photos showing her modelling a figure-hugging gown with a lace-trimmed mermaid skirt and V-neck, a strapless gown with floral applique on the bodice, and an elegant high-neck gown with a sheer lacy back.

The Repair Shop star and the fitness trainer are expected to wed next month

Lisa then posted a teaser photo showing just the flowing train of a white bridal gown and added a sticker that read: "This", implying that she had found her dream dress but was keeping it a secret until her wedding day. We can't wait to see the outfits!

