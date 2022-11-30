The Repair Shop star Jay Blades' bride Lisa's adorable flower girl inspired by royalty? The fitness star has the cutest bridal party

While Jay Blades' bride Lisa Zbozen has kept her wedding dress a secret, for now, she has shown off her bridal party's outfits – and she has the most adorable young bridesmaid or flower girl.

Ahead of her big day with the restoration expert, who is known for his appearances on The Repair Shop, fitness trainer Lisa took to her Instagram reels to share a cute clip of the little girl twirling around the kitchen in her dress, which still had the tag on. The fabric featured delicate embellishments, while the long full skirt was clearly a hit with Lisa's bridesmaid.

WATCH: King Charles joins Jay Blades and more on The Repair Shop

Several royal brides such as Princess Kate and Meghan Markle have similarly chosen white bridesmaid dresses, which are a symbol of purity and perfection and supposedly deter evil spirits - so perhaps Lisa was inspired by this royal tradition.

Lisa's bridesmaid wore her curly hair in a half-up style with an adorable white bow, and pale pink ballet pumps to finish off her look.

Lisa's flower girl twirled around in her bridal white dress

The bride previously shared a peek at some more wedding looks we can expect to see at her upcoming nuptials – all from Birmingham bridal store Romantic Dreams Bridal Boutique.

As she tried on wedding dresses, Lisa was accompanied by a shopping buddy who modelled several stunning dresses. The first clip showed her wearing a vibrant yellow one-shouldered gown that fell to the floor, before changing into an elegant royal blue frock with a V-neck and flutter sleeves. Further options included a pretty lilac dress, a mint halterneck gown and a show-stopping red dress with a leg-split and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Princess Kate's bridesmaids and flower girls wore white to her 2011 wedding

Jay announced his engagement in December 2021, presenting his partner with a handmade engagement ring created by fellow TV star Master Goldsmith Richard Talman. It features a round-cut diamond flanked by marquise diamond clusters on a band of platinum or white gold, which will be accompanied by a sentimental "imperfect" wedding band, also handmade by Richard.

Jay and Lisa announced their engagement in December 2021

Sharing the design process, Lisa revealed rough silver bands were transformed into gold, textured rings which featured the couple's birthstones hidden inside. A purple amethyst represented Jay's February birthday and a blue topaz symbolised Lisa's special day in November, and they were accompanied by a third red ruby for July which she said was "our stone".

