Why royals missed family weddings: Queen Camilla's work, Prince Philip's forbidden sisters & more Find out the real reason for missing royal wedding guests

From work commitments to missing out on invites, some royal wedding absences can be easily explained.

However, there have been much more complicated reasons for missing royals in the past, such as Prince Philip's sisters being banned from attending his nuptials with Queen Elizabeth, and the Duchess of Sussex's ill father being unable to make the journey to the UK. We take a look back at when members of the royal family weren't pictured celebrating with their family and the real reasons why…

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

A-listers including Demi Moore, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell were among those who witnessed Princess Eugenie marry her husband Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, but not all of the royal family were able to make it.

Ahead of Princess Eugenie's big day, it was confirmed that Queen Consort Camilla would not be in attendance since she had a long-standing engagement at the Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion in Braemar, Aberdeenshire. The then-Duchess had morning tea with members of the local community, before meeting pupils at nearby Crathie Primary School.

DISCOVER: Unnoticed royal wedding dramas: Prince Philip's family, Princess Diana's stain & more

When mother-of-the-bride Sarah, Duchess of York was asked about the absence, she revealed there were no hard feelings. She told the Daily Mail: "I think it's wonderful she kept to her engagement, especially as it was with children. She's a wonderful lady and was a great friend of my mum."

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

King Charles married his second Queen Consort Camilla, both divorcees, in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire followed by an official religious blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in April 2005.

Two very important people were missing at the nuptials - the groom's parents the Queen and Prince Philip. According to The Telegraph, it is thought that the late monarch bowed out of the civil ceremony because of her role as head of the Church of England, which discourages divorce.

However, the royal couple did celebrate with the newlyweds at the blessing and they hosted a reception at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Then-Princess Elizabeth's wedding to Prince Philip in 1947 was a glittering event, and although it attracted thousands of royal fans, there were some key guests missing.

According to The Sun, the Duke of Edinburgh's sisters – Princess Margarita, Princess Theodora and Princess Sophie – were forbidden from attending his nuptials by order of the King as they had all married German princes. The wedding took place just two years after the end of World War II and tensions were still high in Britain.

FIND OUT: Why Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip spent weeks apart in 'no fuss' marriage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Photographer: Alexi Lubomirski

Meghan Markle's father Thomas' ill health meant he was unable to fly from America to the UK to walk the royal bride down the aisle at St George's Chapel in 2018. He had major heart surgery in the days before the wedding – but he wasn't the only one noticeably absent.

While Kate and William were joined by their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, one-month-old Prince Louis was one of the young royals who couldn't attend, alongside pregnant Zara and Mike Tindall's four-year-old daughter, Mia.

Prince Harry's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor also did not make an appearance at the royal nuptials, reportedly due to the bride and groom choosing to invite just their closest family members.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston also got married at St George's Chapel in 2019 surrounded by close family and friends, including the Queen, Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice. However, the Duchess of Sussex, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Princess Eugenie were absent from the list of attendees.

Earlier in the week, Kensington Palace had revealed that William would be at a public engagement. "The Duke of Cambridge, President of the FA, will attend the 2019 FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley Stadium, and will present the trophy to the winners," it read.

Meanwhile, Kate was likely at home with their three young children, while we imagine new mum Meghan – who had given birth to Archie two weeks beforehand – was enjoying her baby bubble.

NOW SEE: Zara Tindall's hidden 'something blue' was wildly unroyal at Mike Tindall wedding

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.