Zara Tindall's hidden 'something blue' was wildly unroyal at Mike Tindall wedding

Zara Tindall (née Phillips) wore a very traditional bridal white gown with a modest neckline to marry Mike Tindall in 2011, but she had a hidden rebellion in the form of her 'something blue.'

The Olympic equestrian, 41, and the former rugby player, 44, tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, just three months after Zara's cousin Prince William's royal wedding with Princess Kate. While it is tradition for royal brides to keep their beauty looks natural, to ensure it doesn't detract from their elegant wedding dresses, Zara chose to go rogue with her hidden toenails.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall's love story - from boozy first date to royal wedding

During an interview with The Sunday Times following her nuptials, she showed off her electric blue pedicure while wearing a pair of dressed-down Havaiana flip-flops. "I got married with them this colour," she confessed. "It was my 'something blue.'"

Royals rarely wear coloured nail polish, and when they do, it is almost always in a paired-back nude hue – an unspoken rule thought to be started by Queen Elizabeth II, whose go-to nail polish was Essie's 'Ballet Slippers'.

TRENDING: Zara and Mike Tindall make glam outfit change at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding

Zara's blue pedicure and nude manicure were visible at their wedding rehearsal

Princess Anne's daughter managed to get away with her bold toenails as they were hidden by her Jimmy Choo bridal shoes and the long skirt of her Stewart Parvin gown. However, she kept her visible manicure much more neutral, opting for traditional pale pink, similar to Princess Kate.

Just months earlier, the Princess of Wales tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in London sporting a unique colour combination by mixing Bourjois blush-toned '28 Rose Lounge' with Essie's '423 Allure', which further enhanced the natural finish – so Zara was in good company with her manicure choice.

The royal bride hid her 'something blue' nail polish with her Jimmy Choo heels

Zara was pictured at the Scottish wedding venue wearing an ivory silk dress with tulle straps, a fitted bodice and a full skirt which accentuated her silhouette. She wore her blonde hair in an elegant updo and added a precious Greek tiara that belonged to her mother Princess Anne as her 'something borrowed.'

Meanwhile, I'm a Celebrity star Mike wore a traditional morning suit, but like most royal couples, it's likely they both changed into second outfits for their wedding reception. Following their ceremony, the newlyweds continued the celebrations at the Queen's official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse - and we can't help but wonder if Zara's vibrant nails were on display during the evening.

NOW SEE: Prince Harry compares 'suffering' of royal marriage with wife Meghan to mother Diana

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.