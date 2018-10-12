This is what Camilla did instead of attending Princess Eugenie's royal wedding The Duchess of Cornwall was attending a prior engagement

The Duchess of Cornwall was noticeably absent at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Friday. While senior royals including her husband Prince Charles, the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, and Prince William and Kate all gathered for the nuptials at St George's Chapel in Windsor, Camilla was otherwise engaged on a day out in Scotland.

The 71-year-old missed out on the pomp and pageantry of the royal wedding to visit the Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion in Braemar, Aberdeenshire. Camilla, who is known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, had morning tea with members of the local community, before meeting pupils at nearby Crathie Primary School.

Camilla missed the royal wedding to visit a school in Scotland

Camilla shared her love of the local area and its wildlife with the pupils, saying nearby Lochnagar was a "special place". The Duchess later visited a new heritage centre named in honour of Prince Charles, where she watched a display of Highland dancing.

It was revealed earlier this week that the Duchess would miss out on the wedding to honour her pre-planned royal engagements, with a royal source confirming: "The Duchess has a long-standing engagement and didn’t want to let anyone down."

The Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed tea with the local community

Although Camilla will have been missed at the celebration, some 30 members of the royal family gathered to watch Prince Andrew's youngest daughter marry her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank. Among them were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married at the same chapel less than five months ago.

Princess Eugenie also enlisted Prince George and Princess Charlotte to join her bridal party, along with Zara Tindall's daughter Mia, and Peter Phillips' daughters Savannah and Isla. Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Theodora was another bridesmaid who followed Eugenie and her dad Prince Andrew down the aisle.

See Princess Eugenie and Jack's wedding ceremony

The bride looked stunning for her big day in a bespoke gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos. It was complemented by the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, lent to her by the Queen, and a pair of diamond and emerald drop earrings that were a wedding gift from her new husband.

